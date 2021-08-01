🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON – Six weeks after the program’s first trip to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state final, a buzz still surrounds the Wyoming Area baseball program.

The state Class 4A runner-up Warriors hosted a youth camp at Atlas Field for the third time under head coach Rob Lemoncelli and saw a significant increase in attendance.

“My first year, we were mid-40s, the second year we had 50,” Lemoncelli said after 72 youngsters, ages 6-13, spent three-hour sessions with Warriors coaches, players and alumni each day from Monday through Thursday. “ … We wanted to do it last year and obviously, we were disappointed. When all the COVID stuff happened, we couldn’t have any baseball all year, so we were definitely excited to have the camp back, especially with the successful run.

“There’s definitely an extra buzz with more kids there. Everybody talks about it. All the Little Leaguers followed us and likewise, myself, my coaches, our kids have a fun time following the (Greater Wyoming Area) Little League team. They got done after we did, so we were able to catch some of their games.”

The camp drew primarily from the Wyoming Area School District, but there were Greater Pittston Area uniforms visible as well along with a few participants from outside the two districts.

“They’re definitely out there learning and having fun, but they see the guys they recognize like (J.J.) Hood, (Evan) Melberger, (Casey) Noone and (Jack) Mathis working with them,” Lemoncelli said. “They talk about wanting to play for Wyoming Area and wanting to play on this field some day.”

Charles Alfano, who was also among the instructors two years ago, said he tried to remember what it was like being one of the participants at a camp at the West Pittston Little League field when he was younger.

“I understand what it was like to be here,” said Alfano, who spent the week working with nine 8-year-olds. “I know how these kids feel. At first, you’re a little nervous and you might not know anyone. Maybe some of your friends are here, but you’re not really sure what to do with a bunch of older kids here.

“I know, you just have to be friendly to them, be open, ask them their names, what teams they like. You just want to get them comfortable here and then they have fun for the whole week.”

Alfano’s group, the Yankees, finished up each day by playing 2-3 innings against other teams.

“They love the game and they love being here,” he said.

Lemoncelli said the camp operated under the same format as its first two years.

“But every year, we add in a new little wrinkle, something that’s more fun for the kids that we like to implement,” he said. “Our program is always evolving and we like to keep the camp fresh as well.”