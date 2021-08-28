🔊 Listen to this

Old Forge overcame a first-half deficit Friday night to defeat visiting Mid Valley, 40-29, in a non-league football game involving Lackawanna Football Conference teams.

Hezekiah Deitz and John Greenfield each ran for two touchdowns in the victory.

Greenfield scored five minutes apart late in the third and early in the fourth quarter to open a 34-14 lead.

James Sobol ran 23 yards for the first score of the game, but Mid Valley took a 14-7, second-quarter lead on a 69-yard Devin Ayala run.

Deitz ran 4 yards for the tying touchdown and Angelo Fumanti’s 12-yard interception return put the Blue Devils ahead to stay.

The game was delayed for 37 minutes because of weather between Mid Valley’s touchdown and two-point conversion that concluded the scoring.

Old Forge entered the season ranked third in the state among Class A teams, according to PennLive.com.