Kendall Heck was tripped up on his way to the potential hat trick-completing goal Friday.

No problem.

Heck simply reset himself and delivered the goal on the resulting penalty kick, giving him a natural hat trick that helped Wyoming Area put away visiting Pittston Area on the way to Friday’s 5-1 victory in a non-league boys soccer match between the rivals at Tenth Street Field to open the season.

“He really kind of took a very assertive role today that was very good to see,” Wyoming Area coach Devin Dougherty said. “He was looking to take defenders one-on-one, looking to pick and choose his moments and have a good mix of passing as well as providing scoring for the team.”

Dougherty gave Wyoming Area a new leader from the sideline, but most of the same faces were showing the way on the field.

With veterans filling every spot at forward and midfield, Wyoming Area opened a 3-0 lead at halftime and increased it to 5-0 on the penalty kick.

“We did very well attacking as a team,” Dougherty said. “In the past, at times, I felt we were hesitant to get forward, in fear of that counterattack. I thought we did a very good job, getting everybody up in the play.”

Sometimes that was not necessary to create a goal.

Hayden Foland, and outside back, opened the scoring with a 45-yard direct kick over the goalie’s head 11 minutes into the game.

“His face lit up the second he scored that one,” Dougherty said. “It was great to see, especially to be able to get the first goal of the season on a kick like that.

“It was truly something special for him, especially being a defender and not really getting too many chances up the field.”

Liam Burke added the second goal off a Shawn Pawloski assist six minutes later.

Foland got involved again, assisting Heck’s first goal with six minutes left in the half.

After more than 30 minutes of scoreless play, Burke matched Foland at a goal and an assist when he set up Heck’s second goal.

The game’s last two goals were penalty kicks.

Kevin Talipan took advantage of a penalty kick after a Wyoming Area handball in the penalty area with less than seven minutes left.

Trevor Kruszka made three saves for Wyoming Area, which had a 4-3 lead in corner kicks.

Foland and Braidon Kostik are returning starters at outside back.

Sophomore Louis Ciampi made his debut as one of two center backs after missing his freshman season with a knee injury. He joined Zack Kostik, a senior captain and returning starter.

Logan Burakiewicz got an Opening Day start with Braidon Kostik unavailable.

The midfield features Heck, Dylan Kostik and Casey Noone.

Pawlowski is in the middle of the forward line with brothers Liam and Sean Burke on the wings.

The Kostik cousins are two sets of brothers, Dylan and Zack along with Braidon and freshman Connor.