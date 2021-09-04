🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area and two Wyoming Valley Conference rivals opened the season ranked among the top 20 teams in Pennsylvania, regardless of classification, according to maxfieldhockey.com.

The Lady Warriors are eighth despite being in the state’s smallest enrollment classification.

Wyoming Seminary, the three-time defending Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class A state champion, is ranked fourth behind Episcopal Academy, Emmaus and The Hill School.

The Blue Knights went 16-0 last season when they also won WVC Division 1 and District 2 Class A titles.

Wyoming Area went 15-2 with its only two losses both coming 1-0 in overtime against Wyoming Seminary, one that ultimately decided the division title and the other in the district championship game to earn entry into the state tournament, which had been downsized because of the pandemic.

The Lady Warriors were scheduled to open Saturday at Lewisburg in a game that was completed as of presstime.

Wyoming Valley West was 8-4 last season and opens this season ranked ninth in the state.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pittston Area 3, Lake-Lehman 1

Jiana Moran had 35 assists and 12 service points Friday to get Pittston Area started to a four-set victory over Lake-Lehman in a WVC opener for both teams.

Ava Butcher had 10 kills, 14 service points and two aces.

Tyra Winters had 19 service points, seven kills and two aces.

Emma Rinaldi contributed 14 service points, five kills and three blocks.