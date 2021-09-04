🔊 Listen to this

A moment of silence was held just before kickoff against Tunkhannock in rememberence of the former longtime Pittston Area legendary coach Bob Barbieri, who died on Aug. 22 as everyone faces the Bob Barbieri Field House. Shown Barbieri’s son, Nick Barbieri, Pittston Area’s head coach.

YATESVILLE – Pittston Area was unable to slow down Ty Konen and the rest of the Tunkhannock Tigers ground game on a soggy Charley Trippi Stadium field Friday night.

Konen ran for 119 yards and scored three touchdowns as a Tunkhannock team built around its passing game transformed into a group of mudders that allowed the Tigers to pull away from pesky Pittston Area in the second half of a 36-13 Wyoming Valley Conference Class 4A Division football game.

“It was like two JV teams playing,” Tunkhannock coach Mike Marabell joked, “but a win’s a win.”

That win included two lost fumbles by both teams, a high Pittston Area punt snap that turned into a safety and an interception that soured a near-perfect passing night by Tunkhannock’s offense.

The soggy conditions may have played a big role in the sloppiness.

Still soaked from an all-day rain brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Ida earlier this week, the thick grass stood well over ankle-length in height.

Konen made some slick moves to get through it.

He seeped through the middle and then darted for a 12-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers a 15-0 lead in the second quarter.

And, after Pittston Area pulled within 15-13 by halftime, Konen came out of the backfield and seeped through the secondary for a 67-yard catch-and-run on the fourth play of the second half that ignited a Tigers romp through the second half.

Konen later slipped out of a tackle and into the end zone using a spectacular spin move to score a 15-yard touchdown for a 29-13 Tigers lead. That came moments after Konen began that 92-yard scoring march with an apparent 92-yard touchdown run that was brought back by penalty.

“He’s a senior,” Marabell said. “Great to see he’s finally 100 percent (healthy) and trusting his line.”

That line earned a lot of trust Friday.

Big Bobby Schultz followed it for 77 rushing yards and scored Tunkhannock’s final points on a 19-yard touchdown run to set the final score with 22 seconds to play in the third quarter, and quarterback Ben Chilson added 82 rushing yards – including a 28-yard touchdown to start the game’s scoring in the first quarter – while hitting nine of his 11 passing attempts for 115 yards.

“He’s a gamer,” Marabell said.

On a night that honored their late, former coach Bob Barbieri, the Patriots tried to make a game of it with big plays.

Kevin Lockett snagged a 49-yard scoring strike from Drew DeLucca, then the two connected again on a 10-yard touchdown that pulled Pittston Area within 15-13 less than a minute from halftime.

But Tunkhannock’s running game took over in the second half, as the Tigers piled up 153 rushing yards over the final two quarters to regain command.

“We’re more of a spread offense,” Marabell said, “but we challenged our line and were able to find some openings.

“Hopefully, our kids had a lot of fun doing it.”

BY THE NUMBERS

Tunkhannock finished with 23 rushing yards on 48 carries while Pittston Area wound up at minus-10 on the ground. That helped the Tigers to statistical advantages of 13-7 in first downs and 388-195 in total offense. … Drew DeLucca was 13-for-23 passing for 203 yards for Pittston Area. Kevin Lockett had five catches for 130 yards.

UP NEXT

Pittston Area (0-2) is home against Wyoming Valley West (1-1) Friday night. Wyoming Valley West lost on a Dallas two-point conversion in overtime, 28-27, Friday. Isaiah Cobb easily surpassed 100 yards rushing in both games for the Spartans, including a 50-6 win over West Scranton in the opener.