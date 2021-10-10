🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON – There were plenty of big plays throughout Wyoming Area’s 42-7 victory over Lake-Lehman on Friday night in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 3A football game.

Running back Leo Haros rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Running back Nico Sciandra gained 107 more and score twice just four carries, all in the second half. The Warriors defense forced seven punts and six three-and-outs on 10 Lehman possessions.

However, the biggest arguably occurred when Wyoming Area quarterback Blaise Sokach-Minnick threw a 47-yard pass to receiver John Morgan on the Warriors’ first play from scrimmage.

Sokach-Minnick was hurt playing defense on the first series against Lakeland last Friday and missed the rest of that game. Considering the Warriors already have a couple key pieces out long term, having their quarterback and one of the nation’s top long snappers (Sokach-Minnick has committed to Penn State) was a welcomed sight.

“Obviously, it was great to see Blaise back and he started off well with that nice throw down the field to Johnny Morgan,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “That was very encouraging for us and great to see for Blaise. He’s that type of kid — high character, great football player and young man. So to have him bounce back in that respect was great for him and also for our football team.”

Sokach-Minnick, who didn’t play defense but did most of the long snapping, took a back seat most of the night to the running game. The big guys up front — center Ethan Speece, guards Nick Elko and Ryan Gilpin and tackles Owen Kelly and Matt Clarke — helped open holes to allow Wyoming Area (6-1) to run for 354 yards on 36 rushes.

After Morgan’s reception to the Lehman 33, Haros rushed on the next four plays, including a 12-yard touchdown run. Haros did most of the running on the next scoring drive, finishing off with a 25-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 at 8:31 of the second quarter.

Wyoming Area scored two more times before halftime, with Haros’ 38-yard run eventually leading to fullback Jayden Rusyn powering in from three yards out at 5:56 of the second quarter. The Warriors took a 28-0 lead into the break on a 5-yard misdirection carry by receiver Rocco Pizano.

It was Sciandra’s turn in the second half. On Wyoming Area’s second possession, he broke off a 50-yard run and then finished off the drive with an ensuing 5-yard touchdown run. He added a 46-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Between Sciandra’s two touchdowns, Lake-Lehman (3-3) scored its only touchdown of the game. Quarterback Landon Schuckers ran 45 yards on an option keeper to set up his 4-yard touchdown pass to running back Colby Roberts.

The touchdown throw was the first of the season for the Black Knights, who had 18 in 2020 with a much more experienced lineup.

“As a coach, you never want your philosophy to be rebuild,” Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky said. “But if you look at the group we had. Those seniors we had three years. There are a lot of quality guys on the team and if you noticed we play a lot of guys. We have to in a situation like this because you never know who’s going to be hurt and on top of it you want to work on your depth the next few years.”

By the numbers

Wyoming Area held Lake-Lehman to minus-4 yards passing while building statistical advantages of 17-6 in first downs, 354-141 in rushing yards and 412-137 in total offense. … Leo Haros carried 13 times for 150 yards and Nico Sciandra also surpassed 100 yard with 107 on four carries. … Jayden Rusyn led the Wyoming Area defense with five tackles, three assists and a forced fumble. … Rusyn and soccer players Liam Burke and Halle Kranson each went 2-for-2 kicking extra points.

Up next

Wyoming Area (6-1) is home again Friday night in another Wyoming Valley Conference Division 3 game, hosting Hanover Area (2-5). The Hawkeyes, who have given up 40 or more points in four of their losses, held off a Holy Redeemer comeback to win, 46-38.