YATESVILLE – Pittston Area’s defensive stops made sure two long Dallas drives did not result in any points.

But, Patriots miscues of various types set up the Mountaineers on short fields that led to the touchdowns which produced a 28-6 Dallas victory in Friday night’s Wyoming Valley Conference Class 4A Division football game at Charley Trippi Stadium.

“We kept ourselves out of the game,” Pittston Area coach Nick Barbieri said.

Dallas opened the game with a 61-yard drive that came up less than a yard short of a first down on fourth-and-four from the 8 with help from Robby Barbieri’s pass coverage.

Adam Shovlin’s fourth-and-goal stop at the 2 spoiled a 15-play, 89-yard, 8½-minute drive for the Mountaineers in the second quarter.

Each time, however, Dallas kept Pittston Area pinned in its own end and used the resulting field position advantage to score on its next chance.

“We were killed with penalties, bad snaps and turnovers, which we haven’t done in the last few weeks,” coach Barbieri said. “That’s what’s kept us in games the last few weeks; not having penalties and not having turnovers.”

The Patriots were penalized seven times for 71 yards, including a personal foul after a failed on-side kick attempt in the fourth quarter to set up Dallas for its longest scoring drive, from the Pittston Area 35. Pittston Area had five snaps wind up on the ground, including a shot-gun snap over the quarterback’s head for a 16-yard loss back to the 3 to help set up the first Dallas touchdown. The Patriots threw three interceptions in the third quarter, including one that Joe Peters returned 32 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second half to make it 21-0.

The Peters interception return, 17 seconds into the second half, came after a Jackson Wydra-to-Zach Paczewski, 22-yard pass with 31 seconds left in the first half had added to a 7-0 lead.

“We had some picks at real opportunistic times,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “Obviously, the Pick Six to start the second half was a real big help.”

The Dallas scoring drives covered 31, 22 and 35 yard and the fourth touchdown came on defense.

Pittston Area converted two third-down situations and a fourth down during a six-minute, fourth-quarter drive for its only touchdown, a 2-yard David Sudo run.

Harry Pugliese had seven carries for 31 yards in the drive, including conversions on fourth-and-two and third-and-three. Sudo scored on third-and goal.

By the numbers

Dallas began three drives at the Pittston Area 35 or better and, on average, began its possessions from the 42. Pittston Area’s average field position was at its 28, including drives that started from the 2, 5, 16, 19 and 20. … Parker Bolesta carried 23 times for 150 yards for Dallas, including a 21-yard touchdown on his final carry with 1:44 left to put the game away. … Dallas had statistical advantages of 15-4 in first downs, 181-72 in rushing yards and 260-155 in total offense. … Harry Pugliese led Pittston Area with 68 rushing yards on 16 carries. Kevin Lockett made a team-high 5 catches for 47 yards.

Up next

Pittston Area travels to Crispin Field to play Berwick Friday night in another WVC Class 4A Division game. Berwick took a two-game winning streak and 3-3 overall record into Saturday’s game against Wyoming Valley West. The Patriots are 2-5.