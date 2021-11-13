🔊 Listen to this

Toni Minichello signed an NCAA Letter of Intent to play field hockey at Villanova University on scholarship Wednesday at Wyoming Area. Front row, from left: Paula Minichello, mother; Toni Minichello; Wyoming Area assistant coach Brea Seabrook. Back row from left, Mike Fanti, assistant track coach; Dr. Jon Pollard, principal; Joe Pizano, athletic director.

EXETER — Wyoming Area field hockey teammates Makenzie Switzer and Toni Minichello each signed their National Collegiate Athletic Association Letters of Intent Wednesday to accept scholarships to play field hockey on the Division I level beginning next year.

Switzer, who has missed the season following reconstructive knee surgery, is into her rehabilitation process to prepare to resume playing when she gets to Lafayette College.

Minichello signed with Villanova University.

Both scholarship field hockey players are multi-sport athletes.

Switzer, also a standout on the lacrosse team, had been a soccer player in her youth sports days before switching to join friends in field hockey in seventh grade and finding the sport she will take into her future.

“I was always interested in Lafayette,” said Switzer, who learned the interest was mutual when Lafayette coaches began pursuing her in June. “The campus is beautiful and it’s not too far away.”

Those same coaches helped put Switzer at ease as she entered the lengthy process of working her way back from injury.

“I think anyone would be worried about what happens next,” Switzer said. “The coaches down at Lafayette are super understanding, but they know I’ll work my hardest and I’ll be back for the fall season.”

As defensive center midfielder, Switzer played a major role in the 2020 team giving up just four goals all season while finishing second in both Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2 Class A. She also found time to be a major force offensively with 17 goals and eight assists.

Switzer is considering biology as a major.

Both Switzer and Minichello were first-team Class A all-state in both their sophomore and junior seasons.

Minichello’s verbal commitment was covered in a story during May when she made her decision while also serving as one of the leaders of the track and field team. She follows her brother Marc, a javelin thrower, into the Villanova athletic program.

“The official day made it real for me,” said Minichello, who has been accepted into Villanova’s business school. “It’s exciting time for me to realize I really am going to be a Villanova University field hockey player.”