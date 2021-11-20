🔊 Listen to this

Old Forge scored two touchdowns in the final 4:04 Friday night at Dunmore to pull away from Williams Valley, 26-7, and advance to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class A state football quarterfinals.

James Sobol passed for two touchdowns and ran for one as the Blue Devils won the meeting of state-ranked teams.

PennLive.com had Old Forge ranked first in the state and Williams Valley sixth among Class A teams going into the game.

Sobol hit Casey Holzman with a 36-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

Williams Valley tied it in the closing seconds of the quarter.

Sobol’s 43-yard run with 7:34 left in the second quarter gave unbeaten Old Forge a 13-7 halftime lead.

Neither team scored again until Holzman ran 4 yards for his second touchdown.

Sobol hit Mario Samony with a 38-yard touchdown with 1:54 left for the clincher.

The Blue Devils advance to face the winner of the Canton vs. Steelton-Highspire game that was scheduled to be played Saturday after presstime for this edition.