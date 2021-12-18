🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The way Pittston Area coach Al Semenza sees it, J.J. Walsh could miss a dozen shots and Semenza would still want him taking the 13th.

So when the rest of the Patriots shook off a collective offensive struggle to get within a point in the final minute, Semenza put the ball in Walsh’s hands coming out of a timeout and gave him a chance to do the same.

Walsh delivered.

The senior guard, a returning Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 all-star, hit the game-winning shot, while closely guarded and gliding to his left, from about 17 feet at the right elbow.

Anthony Cencetti and Dominic Jannuzzi took it from there, producing the plays that closed out a come-from-behind, 36-33 victory over North Pocono Friday night in the Conference Challenge at the Lackawanna College Student Union Center.

“He’s a guy we have a lot of confidence in,” Semenza said of Walsh, who was 1-for-9 before hitting the shot with 23 seconds left.

North Pocono moved into the frontcourt, looking for a response to Walsh’s shot but Cencetti came up with a steal out beyond the top of the key.

Cencetti went strong to the basket on the other end, unable to convert and winding up on the floor with a bloody nose and an injury that required postgame medical attention.

“It was a great defensive play coming up with the steal,” Semenza said. “He’s a returning starter; a tremendous competitor and for him to come up with the steal is not surprising because he’s going to battle.

“He takes the ball inside. He’s a small guy, but he’s not going to back down from anybody.”

Although he could not score, Cencetti’s shot was retrieved by Jannuzzi, who was fouled trying to put back the offensive rebound with 6.6 seconds left.

Jannuzzi made both free throws for a three-point advantage.

That left North Pocono to hope for overtime, at best, but Pittston Area’s defense forced a tough shot that wound up being an airball at the final buzzer.

“It’s a nice win for us in that we came rallying back,” Semenza said. “We didn’t play very well.

“We have a long way to go if we’re going to be a good basketball team.”

Pittston Area controlled the game early and late, but the defending Lackawanna League Division 2 champion Trojans dominated the middle portion of the game that was part of the third-year series between Lackawanna and WVC teams.

The Patriots defense held the Trojans to a 1-for-14 start and took a 7-2 lead more than 10 minutes into the game.

Pittston Area was up, 14-8, on a 3-pointer by freshman Silvio Giardina with 2;42 left in the half when North Pocono began its turnaround.

The Trojans, who had won their first two games, outscored the Patriots 5-2 to end the half, then 16-2 to begin the second half and take their biggest lead at 29-18.

“Whenever you’re down and you rally back, it’s important for confidence,” Semenza said. “Hopefully, we can build on it.”

Jannuzzi, who led the Patriots with 10 points and nine rebounds, got the comeback started on two free throws late in the third quarter.

Walsh then hit his first field goal of the game and just the second by the team in more than 9½ minutes.

They ignited a 14-2 run that put Pittston Area ahead, 32-31, when Jannuzzi ran out with a defensive rebound and took it coast-to-coast with 3:42 left.

A.J. Nemitz hit the only North Pocono basket of the last 6:35 to put the Trojans back in front until Walsh’s game-winner.

Walsh finished with seven points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Ethan Ghannam joined Cencetti with six points each. Ghannam had seven offensive and eight total rebounds as part of a 32-27 advantage on the boards.

“Ethan’s battling for us and he’s improving,” Semenza said. “If he can keep going at this pace, he’ll have a nice season for us.”

Ryan Ruddy led North Pocono with 10 points.

The win was the second straight for Pittston Area after a season-opening loss.

Pittston Area 47, Holy Cross 43

Dominic Jannuzzi scored 13 points, including two clutch free throws in the final minute to lead Monday’s win in the home opener.

Anthony Cencetti added 10 points, J.J. Walsh nine and Ethan Ghannam eight.

Holy Cross cut Pittston Area’s 16-point, third-quarter lead to 44-43 in the final minute.

Jannuzzi hit both ends of a one-and-one with 32.6 seconds left, then Cencetti made it a two-possession game by making one of two attempts with 13.7 seconds left.

Nanticoke 49, Pittston Area 45

The Patriots dropped the season opener at Nanticoke Dec. 11.

Payton Kepp led Nanticoke with 16 points.

Anthony Cencetti scored 15 for Pittston Area.