Junior Dylan Stoss returns from losing much of last season to injury and takes over the number-one singles spot for the Wyoming Area boys tennis team.

The Warriors, the first spring sports team in Greater Pittston to being action this season, won their opener before losing to defending Wyoming Valley Conference champion Dallas Friday.

Wyoming Area returns four starters from a team that went 6-5, including a 3-2 victory over MMI Prep in the preliminary round of the District 2 Class 2A tournament.

Nick Winsock, a junior who played second doubles last season, is in the second singles spot to begin the season. Senior Sean Burke, who replaced Stoss in the singles lineup last season, is in the third spot.

Junior Gabe Cable, the other half of last season’s second doubles team, is now at first doubles with junior Braidon Kostick.

Nick Cirelli and Eli Harding, both juniors, are the second doubles team.

“These positions could change since there are a lot of unknowns in the lineup and some good players waiting on the sidelines,” Warriors coach Bill Roberts said.

Senior Owen Hizynski, sophomore John Getzie and freshman Connor Kostik are also on the roster.

“I think this team is up for the challenge ahead and is capable to beating anyone,” Roberts said.

Wyoming Area 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Sean Burke rallied after losing the first set, 6-1, to win the third singles match and help Wyoming Area pull out a victory in one of Monday’s Wyoming Valley Conference openers.

Burke took the last two sets from Amir Samadian, 6-2, 6-4.

Gabe Cable and Braidon Kostik won, 6-2, 6-1, over Jimmy Ardillo-Felix Gonzales at first doubles and Nick Cirelli-Eli Harding received a forfeit at second doubles.

Dallas 5, Wyoming Area 0

Defending WVC and District 2 Class 2A champion Dallas opened its season Friday by winning every point in straight sets.

The Mountaineers lost just one game in six sets of singles.

Nick Cirelli-Eli Harding put up the most competitive battle for Wyoming Area, dropping the first set at second doubles, 6-4, to Arem Smagin-Jon Florenio.