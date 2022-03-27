🔊 Listen to this

BETHLEHEM – Old Forge had its second straight boys basketball season end in the PIAA state Class 2A semifinals against Constitution.

This time, however, the Philadelphia team made sure it was not close.

A year after having a lead in the fourth quarter and a shot at the buzzer, Old Forge was put away early when Constitution held the Blue Devils to nine first-half points March 19 in a 67-40 romp at Liberty High School.

Lamar Glover fueled the early defense with five of his six steals in the first half, then made his last six shots to finish off a 29-point effort.

Jamal Carr followed a similar path with three of his four blocked shots during the first half, then nine of his 11 points in the second half.

“We came out in the second half, down 17, not in the spot we wanted to be, so we kind of changed our game plan to a faster pace and unfortunately it got away from us a little bit there,” first-year Blue Devils coach J.J. Thomas said. “That was just the spot we were in.”

Jacob Beccles added 18 points for the Generals.

Old Forge was led by Ayden Davitt with 16 points and three steals.

Matt Kuckla added 10 points. Dino Domiano scored eight points, all in the fourth quarter, without missing a shot.

Anthony Mucciolo had four assists.

When Old Forge was able to control the pace early, it did a better job of containing Constitution.

Davitt broke up a Constitution fastbreak, deflecting the ball to Kuckla, then getting it back for a 3-pointer and the only Old Forge lead, 3-2, with 4:40 left in the first quarter.

Aided by Davitt taking a charge on Glover, the Blue Devils were within 8-5 until the last 32 seconds of the first quarter.

Constitution scored the last four points of the first quarter and the first four of the second. The Generals limited Old Forge to four points for 10:37 and, with the help of the first four points of the third quarter, opened a 30-9 lead.

Thomas told his team to be happy with what it had accomplished in an 18-10 season that included winning 15 of 17 games prior to the state semifinal.

“Just be happy with what you accomplished this year,” he said. “Coming from where you were last year, losing in the eastern final with four seniors and having just one starter return and only a few players who really had any varsity experience.

“To get where we were this year says a lot about them and a lot about their character. The work they put in, from really May on, definitely showed.”

Holy Redeemer also had its season end during the March 19 tripleheader at Liberty.

Devon Prep outlasted the Royals, 73-72, in overtime in Class 3A.

The Royals were unable to break away despite 29 points by Justice Shoats and a double-double from Matt Prociak.

Prociak, from Jenkins Township, had 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots. He went 5-for-6 from the line in the fourth quarter.

Jacen Holloway had 19 points, including a key overtime 3-pointer, for Devon Prep.

Old Forge and Holy Redeemer were the last two District 2 teams in contention. The Dallas boys lost the night before, also in the state semifinals.