🔊 Listen to this

Led by a returning state hurdling medalist and a strong group of javelin throwers, the Wyoming Area track and field program has a large group of athletes back from a successful 2021 season.

Nico Sciandra is back after medaling with an eighth-place finish in Class 2A 300-meter hurdles at the PIAA Championships.

The Lady Warriors are led by the return of district javelin champion Toni Minichello and Bianca Pizano, who finished second to Minichello.

The boys team returns the second- and third-place district javelin throwers Drew Mruk and Blaise Sokach-Minnick.

Related Video

BOYS

Wyoming Area’s defending Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 champions and last year’s District 2 Class 2A runners-up return multiple athletes across all event groups, including the entire lineup from a pair of third-place district relay teams.

In addition to his district title and state medal in the 300 hurdles, Nico Sciandra was part of third-place district finishes in both the 400 and 1600 relays along with Hayden Foland and James Gallagher.

Rocco Pizano, also a medalist in the triple jump, joined them in the 400 relay. Tyler Sciandra joined them in the 1600 relay.

Mruk is one of the district’s top throwers after also finishing second in the shot put and sixth in the discus.

Patrick Branley gives the Warriors a top threat in the distance events after finishing second in the 1600 and 3200 along with posting the team’s best split as the leadoff runner on a fourth-place 3200 relay.

Usamah Alansari medaled in the 110-meter high hurdles and joins Dane Schutter as the team’s top returning jumpers.

Wyoming Area has experienced athletes for every event, including jumpers Nick George and Trevor Kruszka; throwers Michael Brown, Nick Elko, Jayden Rusyn and Russell Van Auken and pole vaulter Nick Scalzo.

Kendall Heck also pole vaults along with joining Roger Orlandini and Louis Paglianite in the distance group.

Aaron Crossley, who returns from injury, and Zack Kostik, a senior who is new to the team, add to the sprinting depth.

Dylan Rosati is another hurdler while fellow senior Vinnie Nova fills a utility role.

GIRLS

Madelyn Keating, a state cross country medalist, is back from missing last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee.

Keating, who also has sprinting ability, could be found running just about any distance and is part of a versatile group of runners for a team that went 4-2 in the division last season along with finishing in the top half of the field at the district meet.

Nina Angeli was part of a fifth-place 3200 team and has the versatility to run a leg on any of the three relays.

Samara Campenni was sixth in the district in the 800 and part of the fifth-place 3200 relay, but can also contribute as a sprinter as well as in the middle distance events.

Sprinter Adreanna Cunningham was sixth in the 100-meter dash and returns from the fifth-place 400 relay along with Alyvia Yatsko and Bianca Pizano.

Pizano adds jumps to her sprinting and throwing.

Sofia Gonzales was a fifth-place 300 hurdler, who also high jumps.

Rosalind Tart was fifth in the district in the triple jump and is also a strong thrower.

Anna Wisnewski, who doubles as a member of the softball team, returns after placing fourth in the district in the pole vault.

Seniors Anna Napkora and Kayla Barber add to the throwing depth.

Amelia Golden could contribute in the distance events.

The Lady Warriors also add promising athletes from the junior high program, including sophomore sprinter/thrower Brianna Cheskiewicz and freshmen middle distance runners Holly June, Hannah Stoss and Ella McKernan.

McKernan could also help in the sprints.