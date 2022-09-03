Isaac Carmody (6) put away the game for the Hornets of Honesdale scampering 50-yards for a TD. The Hornets rolled over the Warriors 21-0.

Aaron Crossley played QB and running back during the game against Honesdale at home.

WEST PITTSTON — Honesdale came out with a perfect game plan to stifle the Wyoming Area running game Friday night and take home a 21-0 victory over the perennial powerhouse in a non-conference game.

The Hornets were able to create pressure and force big plays on the defense and special teams throughout the game, leading to three interceptions, a fumble and a blocked punt.

The Warriors captured the momentum early with Lidge Kellum returning the opening kick into Honesdale territory, Aaron Crossley following up with a 22-yard run of his own and two defensive penalties putting Wyoming Area into the Red Zone. The drive stalled as four of the six ensuing rushes resulted in negative yardage. The Warriors turned over the ball on downs after a Crossley pass was off target on a fourth-and-10 play from the Honesdale 13.

“We felt good about the play we called, we just didn’t execute,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said.

Wyoming Area’s defense held, forcing the Hornets offense into a three-and-out on their opening possession.

With rushes by Crossley and Michael Crane, the Warriors moved the ball inside the 30, but the drive came to an end on an incomplete pass.

This time, Honesdale took advantage with a Johnny Kauffman trick-play pass to Kole Fries to move the Hornets to the Warriors 10. Two penalties forced the Hornets offense into second-and-goal from the 20, but Max Mickel found open space on a draw play and score the game’s first touchdown early in the second quarter.

Mickel was a playmaker throughout the game with a rushing touchdown, three successful PATs and an interception late in the game.

“Max is the stereotypical Northeast Pennsylvania football player,” Honesdale coach Paul Russick said. “He’s got the nose for the ball and he’ll do anything.”

Attempting to regain the momentum, Crossley carried the ball 21 yards on the Warriors ensuing two plays, but the drive stalled out again as their next five rush attempts gained 2 yards or less.

Late in the half, Wyoming Area tried to get the ball moving, but Lance Peck intercepted his second pass of the game to give the Hornets the ball in Warriors territory.

Wyoming Area escaped, trailing just 7-0 at halftime after Crane’s interception.

The Warriors defense forced another three-and-out possession to start the second half, but the offense was not able to gain any ground and found the punt team coming out for a fourth-and-11 play.

Honesdale blocked the punt and Bradley Bibalo scooped it up to take it in 15 yards for a touchdown.

Isaac Carmody added a 50-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown for Honesdale.

BY THE NUMBERS

Honesdale outgained Wyoming Area, 142-132 in rushing, 69-16 in passing and 211-148 in total offense. … The Hornets held the Warriors to fewer than three yards per attempt on 46 carries. … Wyoming Area’s Aaron Crossley carried 28 times for a game-high 103 yards. … James Hyzinski led the Wyoming Area defense with six tackles and two assists, including one of each for losses. He also forced a fumble.

UP NEXT

Wyoming Area heads to Crestwood Friday night at 7 for a meeting of 1-1 teams. Noah Schultz ran for more than 90 yards in each game for Crestwood, which has not scored in the first half. The Comets defeated defending District 2 Class 4A champion Valley View, 20-7, in the opener before losing Friday at Dallas, 35-14.