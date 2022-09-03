Mike Pearson picked up his first win as Williamsport head coach when the Millionaires overcame a 12-point, halftime deficit on their home field to defeat Pittston Area, 29-12.

Nasir Hennigan’s 57-yard touchdown run got the Millionaires started toward evening their record at 1-1. The Patriots fell to 0-2.

George Whaley scored on an 11-yard run and Hennigan added his second touchdown in the final seconds of the third quarter, this time from 28 yards out for a 22-12 lead.

Williamsport’s defense turned in a Red Zone stop in the fourth quarter and the offense added a 77-yard toss from Caleb Williamson to Yahzir Slaughter to put the game away.

Pittston Area controlled play in the first half, getting a 7-yard touchdown run by Harry Pugliese and a 2-yard touchdown reception from Kevin Lockett from Drew DeLucca.

Lockett also had a 51-yard catch to set up the Pugliese touchdown.

BY THE NUMBERS

Williamsport’s Nasir Hennigan carried 15 times for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns. … Williamsport was scoreless through six quarters to begin the season before scoring 29 in the second half. … Pittston Area has outscored its first two opponents, including Hazleton Area in the opener, 27-22, in the first half. The Patriots, however, have been outscored, 54-0, in the second half.