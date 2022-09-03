Wyoming Area and Pittston Area ended the first week of the girls soccer season with a combined 5-0 record, all in non-league play.

The Lady Warriors won three times in six days, including a pair of shutouts, to start their season.

Pittston Area, which had already picked up an overtime win on Opening Day of the season Aug. 26, added a shutout win the next day to reach 2-0.

Wyoming Area 9, Mountain View 0

Hannah Fairchild scored four goals and Halle Kranson added three goals and three assists in Thursday’s home-field rout.

Fairchild scored twice in each half.

Kranson was involved in three straight first-half goals, scoring back-to-back for a 4-0 lead on the way to a 5-0 advantage at halftime. She was involved in three more in a row through the middle portion of the second half, assisting twice, then adding a goal to complete the scoring.

Ella Shepulski had a goal and an assist. Anna Wisnewski also scored. Abigail Francis had two assists.

Wyoming Area led 34-3 in shots and 7-0 in corner kicks. Olivia Allen made three saves in the shutout.

Wyoming Area 3, Scranton Prep 2

Halle Kranson scored goals 2:05 apart midway through the second half to lift Wyoming Area to the victory.

Hannah Fairchild had a goal and an assist.

The Lady Warriors led 18-7 in shots.

Wyoming Area 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Olivia Allen made six saves while Halle Kranson assisted the first goal and scored the second Aug. 27 when Wyoming Area opened the season with a win at home at Tenth Street Field.

Kranson assisted Anna Wisnewski in the first half. She scored, off an Abigail Francis assist, in the second half.

Wyoming Area led in shots, 17-12. Both teams had three corner kicks.

Pittston Area 8, West Scranton 0

Milania Serino scored four times as Pittston Area routed West Scranton in an Aug. 27 game.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pittston Area 3, Western Wayne 0

Emma Rinaldi had seven kills and three blocks Friday as visiting Pittston Area pulled out two close sets to complete a sweep of the defending Lackawanna League champions.

The Lady Patriots won by set scores of 25-16, 27-25, 26-24.

Maura Mihalka, who had 11 service points, and Jess Ostrowski, who had 10, each had three aces.

Lake-Lehman 3, Pittston Area 1

Pittston Area dropped its Wyoming Valley Conference opener Thursday at home.

The Lady Patriots won the first set, 25-14, but Lake-Lehman responded well, taking the next three, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9.

Tyra Winters had 11 kills in the loss.

Evelyn Pourmonir had 10 service points, nine assists and three aces.

Jess Ostrowski had 10 assists.

Pittston Area 3, Lackawanna Trail 0

Pittston Area swept visiting Lackawanna Trail in Wednesday’s season opener.

Playing on the first of three straight days, Pittston Area won by set scores of 25-20, 25-13, 25-6.

Tyra Winters had 10 kills while Jess Ostrowski had 21 assists.

Ostrowski and Emma Rinaldi each had 11 service points. Rinaldi also had four aces and four kills.

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Area 0

Host Tunkhannock swept Thursday’s WVC opener, 25-17, 25-10, 25-19.

GOLF

Dallas 169, Pittston Area 178

Rhys Bonvie and Ryan Vallach shot 41s on the front nine at Fox Hill Country Club Thursday to lead Dallas to the victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Class 3A Division match.

Ethan Owen and Patrick Ruane each shot 42 to lead Pittston Area (3-5). Mark Korea added a 45.

Tunkhannock 173, Wyoming Area 174

Tunkhannock got a 41 from Josh Brown at Shadowbrook to edge Wyoming Area in a WVC Class 3A Division match.

The Warriors slipped to 5-3.

Brady Noone and Mario Belza had 43s while Matt Rusinchak and Dane Schutter had 44s for Wyoming Area.