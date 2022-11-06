DALLAS TWP. – While two of the Wyoming Valley Conference’s top rushers went head-to-head, Dallas got enough help elsewhere to make sure the Mountaineers controlled the District 2 Class 4A football quarterfinal from start to finish Friday night in a 49-28 victory over visiting Wyoming Area.

Parker Bolesta once again led Dallas with a stellar performance. The 2,000-yard rusher in the regular season carried 14 times for 187 yards and four touchdowns.

Wyoming Area’s Aaron Crossley surpassed 2,000 for the season while carrying 18 times for 150 yards and a touchdown.

“The kids hung in there,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “That back we faced tonight is as good as we’ve seen there, (Crossley). He ran hard and we had a hard time tackling him, obviously, and you could see that.

“But our kids stayed with it, and we were opportunistic offensively. I think the drive right before the half was huge, I think with 40 seconds left to go, we went the length of the field and scored, that made a big difference in the game.”

Dallas had opened a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter, but the Warriors answered with a pair of touchdowns and cut the deficit to 28-14 with 44 seconds left before halftime.

That was enough time for the Mounts to score one more touchdown when Bolesta found the end zone from 3 yards out as time expired to make it a 35-14 at the break.

Dallas scored just 33 seconds into the game.

The Warriors tried to pull off a surprise on the opening kickoff with an on-side attempt. The Mountaineers recovered, Bolesta scored from the 33 on the second play and Dallas led the rest of the night.

Bolesta capped a 75-yard drive late in the first quarter with a 22-yard touchdown and then ripped off a 51-yard score to make it 21-0 a minute into the second quarter.

Wyoming Area found its first answer after that as Michael Crane barreled into the end zone from the 1 with 6:51 left in the half.

Dallas grabbed the momentum right back with 4:56 left in the half when Brady Zapoticky connected with junior wide out Zach Paczewski on a highlight reel 23-yard jump ball catch over a defender in the back of the end zone to increase the Mountaineers’ lead to 28-7.

The Warriors showed resiliency when they came right back and scored again, this time completing an impressive 77-yard scoring drive. Quarterback Damian Lefkoski found senior tight end Justin Francis open for a 17-yard touchdown on third-and-12.

Bolesta then provided the back-breakings score.

And Bolesta wasn’t finished after the break, this time coming through on special teams to block a punt that was scooped up by junior Lucas Tirpak for a 36-yard touchdown and a 41-14 lead.

Dylan Geskey put the game away with 4:10 left in the third, scoring a 3-yard touchdown to make it 49-14.

Crossley got on the board before the quarter ended, breaking loose for a 44-yard touchdown scamper to cut the Mountaineers lead to 49-21.

Speedy Wyoming Area sophomore Lidge Kellum closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 63-yard touchdown run as the Warriors closed the season at 5-6.

BY THE NUMBERS

Dallas quarterback Brady Zapoticky was 7-for-10 for 107 yards passing. … Wyoming Area outgained Dallas, 423-380, and led in rushing yards, 361-273. … Dallas had a 21-19 advantage in first downs. … Lidge Kellum rushed for 129 yards for Wyoming Area on nine carries. … Damian Lefkoski was 6-for-9 for 62 yards passing for the Warriors. … Garret Pocceschi led the Wyoming Area defense with six tackles.