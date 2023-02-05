The Pittston Area and Wyoming Area boys and girls swimming teams squared off with the Wyoming Valley Conference’s best, resulting in an 0-6 week.

The Pittston Area teams faced the three WVC swimming unbeatens and the top two teams in both the boys and girls standings.

Wyoming Area lost while facing Tunkhannock, which is third in the boys standings.

Tunkhannock boys 117, Wyoming Area 35

Tunkhannock improved to 6-1 with Thursday’s WVC win.

Tunkhannock girls 100, Wyoming Area 65

Tunkhannock won the meet between teams that each entered the day with two WVC victories.

Wyoming Seminary boys 92, Pittston Area 35

Jake Grzech won the 100-yard backstroke for Pittston Area’s only event win in Wednesday’s home meet with the Blue Knights.

Wyoming Seminary girls 122, Pittston Area 61

Cassie Hintze won the 200-yard freestyle and Alex Mortimer was the winning diver for Pittston Area Wednesday against unbeaten Wyoming Seminary.

Dallas boys 122, Pittston Area 27

WVC leader Dallas swept the first two places in every swimming event at Pittston Area Monday.

Dallas girls 128, Pittston Area 56

Cassie Hintze was Pittston Area’s top point-producer with second-place finishes in the 50- and 500-yard freestyles during Monday’s meet against the unbeaten WVC co-leaders.