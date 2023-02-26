Patriot Maddie Karp gets by Crestwood defense to score on a lay up in PIAA District 2 5A action.

The Patriots’ Daniella Ranieli is shown scoring two of her 13-points against the Comets of Crestwood.

Patriot senior Taylor Baiera focuses on the foul line where she went 4 for 5 on the night as Pittston Area defeated Crestwood 41-30 at Pittston Area.

Kallie Booth scored 19 points Thursday night and Pittston Area limited visiting Crestwood to seven points in each of the last three quarters on the way to a 41-30 victory in a District 2 Class 5A girls basketball quarterfinal.

The top-seeded Lady Patriots advanced into a Saturday night home game with Scranton.

Daniella Ranieli scored eight of her 13 points to help Pittston Area to a 17-9 lead after one quarter. She scored the only Lady Patriots basket in the second quarter when the team was limited to three points on the way to a 20-16 halftime lead.

Booth scored all 10 Pittston Area third-quarter points to increase the lead to seven points.

Taylor Baiera chipped in six points as the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 champion Lady Patriots defeated Crestwood for the third time this season.

Pittston Area improved to 22-2 with the win. Abington Heights (16-7) and Wallenpaupack (18-6) were playing in Saturday night’s other semifinal.

The semifinal losers meet Tuesday at the home of the higher seed to play for District 2’s third and final spot in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament. The winners advance to play Saturday night at 6 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the championship.