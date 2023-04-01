Pittston Area graduate Bailey Loyack is the leading slugger on the King’s College softball team.

The senior outfielder/catcher has the team’s only two home runs, leads the Monarchs in triples with four and has by-far the top slugging percentage at .725.

King’s went into Saturday at .500 with an 8-8 overall record and 1-1 mark in Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom play.

Loyack has started 15 games and is batting .412. She leads the team with 12 runs batted in, shares the lead with 21 hits, is second in stolen bases with five and tied for second in runs with nine.

A large portion of the power numbers were produced in a big, two-game day at North Myrtle Beach, S.C. March 8 when Loyack helped King’s beat Hunter College, 9-6, then Rosemont College, 15-5.

Loyack was a combined 7-for-9 in the two games with a home run in each. She had three triples on the day and drove in seven runs while scoring six.

After a COVID-abbreviated freshman season, Loyack was a second-team, All-MAC Freedom choice each of the past two seasons as a utility player.

As a freshman, Loyack played in seven of the team’s eight games. She made six starts and batted .235.

Loyack made 28 starts as a catcher and designated player and appeared in 30 of 32 games overall as a sophomore. She led the team with 30 runs and three triples while batting .368.

Last season, Loyack played in 31 of 32 games as a catcher and outfielder. She batted .307 with 11 stolen bases, seven doubles, 23 RBI and 20 runs scored.