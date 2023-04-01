Wyoming Area joined Holy Redeemer and Crestwood in starting 2-0 in Wyoming Valley Conference boys tennis and the Warriors did so in impressive fashion.

Wyoming Area 3, Wyoming Seminary 2

Wyoming Area swept doubles to down host Wyoming Seminary Thursday in a match between what could be the top two challengers to Dallas’ title defense.

The Warriors were third in the WVC last season and the Blue Knights were second.

Dylan Stoss won his second singles match, 6-0, 6-0, to combine with the straight-sets doubles victories and give Wyoming Area the victory.

Gabe Cable-Braidon Kostik lost just one game at first doubles while Eli Harding and Nick Winsock lost only two at second doubles.

Wyoming Area 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

Wyoming Area opened its season Wednesday by winning while playing on its home courts for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Warriors had been forced to borrow courts at other schools and facilities while awaiting needed repairs at home.

Wyoming Area celebrated the return by losing just eight games in 10 sets.

Luca Argenio won, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles. Gable Cable-Braidon Kostik won, 6-0, 6-1, at first doubles.

Pittston Area

The Patriots opened their season with a pair of 5-0 losses at home, falling to Holy Redeemer Monday and Berwick Wednesday.