St. Joseph Marello smoker toastmaster Edward Ackerman addresses the crowd gathered for the 39th annual smoker.

The head table of the 39th Annual St. Joseph Marello Parish Holy Name Society Smoker. Seated left to right: Fr. Andrii Dumnych, St. Michael Byzantine & St. Nicholas Byzantine Churches’ pastor, Fr. Josph Elston, St. Joseph Marello Church pastor, Fr. Jackson Pinhero, OJS, St. Joseph Marello Church assistant pastor, Michael English, St. Joseph Marello Holy Name Society secretary. Standing: Charles Sciandra, introducer of toastmaster, Joe Mculloch, St. Joseph Marello, Holy Name Society president, Edward Ackerman, toastmaser, Frank Sciabacucchi, Holy Name Society treasurer.

Fr. Andrii Dumnych, at podium, discusses the history of his native country through a slide show.

Joe Valenti ios shown enjoying his time during the St. Joseph Marello annual smoker.

PITTSTON – St. Joseph Marello Parish’s Holy Name Society sponsored the 39th Annual Smoker at the church hall on Sunday, March 26.

Featured speaker was Fr. Andrii Dumnych of St. Michael’s Byantine and St. Nicholas Byzantine Churches. Fr. Dumnych spoke on the strife his native Ukraine is going through with the war with Russia.