Freshman Taylor Gashi won three events and senior Madelyn Keating set her latest school record Monday as Wyoming Area set up a championship battle in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls track and field by defeating host Tunkhannock, 83-67.

Gashi won the triple jump by more than three feet with a winning distance of 34-2½. She also won the high jump and anchored the winning 400-meter relay.

Keating ran the 800 in 2:14 and added a victory in the 3200 while dominating both events. She broke Sara Radzwilka’s record time from winning the 2011 District 2 title by more than three seconds.

Wyoming Area is 5-0 and tied for first place going into Wednesday’s WVC Division 2 finale at home against Lake-Lehman.

Related Video

With Keating leading the way and Kierstyn Orlandini providing a win in the 1600 and a second-place finish in the 3200, the Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Tigers, 26-1, in the three distance races.

Dallas 107, Pittston Area 43

Visiting Dallas remained unbeaten in WVC Division 1 with Wednesday’s romp at Pittston Area.

Aria Messner provided three of the four Pittston Area event wins, taking the triple jump, long jump and 100-meter dash.

Gianna DePietropaolo led a sweep of the top three places by the Lady Patriots in the 100 hurdles.