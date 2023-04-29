Wyoming Area won three straight Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse games to improve to 9-4 in the WVC and 10-4 overall.

The Lady Warriors have averaged 16.2 goals while winning five of their last six games and 16.8 over the past five. They scored 16 goals in a game just once in the first nine games before increasing their offensive production over the past two weeks.

Wyoming Area is fifth out of 12 teams fighting for eight spots in the District 2 Class 2A tournament. The Lady Warriors are trying to get into the top four to land a quarterfinal home game.

Wyoming Area 15, Lake-Lehman 8

Halle Kranson and Sofia Sabatini scored five goals each in Thursday’s home victory.

Kranson also had three assists and handled 10 groundballs. She went 8-for-11 controlling draws, all in the second half.

Sabatini had an assist and six groundballs.

Lila Rehill scored three goals and had four groundballs. Julianna Gonzales had a goal, assist and eight groundballs while Krea Bonita had four groundballs.

Erica Gilligan made seven saves.

Pittston Area 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 7

Pittston Area posted its first WVC victory Thursday at Wilkes-Barre Area.

The Lady Patriots improved to 1-9 in the conference and 2-9 overall.

Wyoming Area 19, North Pocono 9

Sofia Sabatini scored eight goals and kept Wyoming Area in possession by controlling 20 of 29 draws during Tuesday’s home WVC victory.

Sabatini also had seven groundballs and an assist.

Julianna Gonzales added four goals, an assist and six groundballs while Halle Kranson had two goals, five assists and eight groundballs.

Lila Rehill scored three goals and Addison Byers added two.

Erica Gilligan made seven saves.

Wyoming Area led in shots, 38-16.

Wyoming Seminary 20, Pittston Area 6

Wyoming Seminary rolled over host Pittston Area Tuesday.

Wyoming Area 20, Wilkes-Barre Area 9

Wyoming Area matched its season-high for goals in a game during the April 22 home victory.