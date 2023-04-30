From left, Ellie Schardien, Nathan Zielinski, and Keegan Bucci pose inside the Jimmy Cefalo Athletic Center at Pittson Area High School with their certificates from Powerlifting America noting state and national records.

The accomplishments of the Pittston Area Powerlifting Team seem to increase by the week, with three students having certifiably broken records after the Mar. 31 Powerlifting America High School Nationals at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in Scranton.

Keegan Bucci, Nathan Zielinski and Ellie Schardien all received certificates noting their achievements in breaking state records. Zielinski also broke three national records … at just 13 years of age and with one year of lifting experience.

The middle-schooler who will step into his freshmen year of high school this fall said he started lifting weights as part of football.

“Then I talked to (Pittston Area powerlifting) Coach (Ed) Straub a little bit. He got me into powerlifting,” Zielinski explained. In the time since he has competed in several tournaments, continuing to hone his skills and his lifts. The certificates he held annotate that he set a national bench press record, a national squat record, a national deadlift record and a state bench press record through Powerlifting America.

When asked about how he accomplished these numbers while being a relative newcomer to the sport, Zielinski said, “Well, I wouldn’t be able to do it without my coach. I wouldn’t be able to come to the gym at all. And he’s kind of pushed me towards everything I have.”

Zielinski was 60 pounds overall and just one year of age away from qualifying for the World’s team, with the minimum age being 14. He plans on qualifying when he’s of age next year.

In addition to his runner-up nods, the soon-to-graduate Bucci set a state record with Powerlifting America for the heaviest overall weight (heaviest lifts across squat, bench and deadlift added together) and as a state deadlift record with a massive 584.2 pounds. Bucci said of Straub’s program, “If you had to describe it in one word, definitely family,” adding that the support they all have for one another is always evident and abundant.

And though Bucci is set to graduate, he believes powerlifting is something that will continue to be a part of his life. “I will (compete) until my body won’t allow me anymore. I love it,” he said and further explained how the sport has helped him stay disciplined and consistent in his personal life.

Schardien, who will begin her sophomore studies this fall, has only been training since this past November. The three-sport athlete said of the program, “Everyone’s always just here, hyping each other up and trying to help each other out and to build confidence and support each other.”

Being new to the practice, she said of her record, “It’s cool because I didn’t expect to until I did and I just started lifting for other sports.” Schardien added she plans to continue with weightlifting throughout high school and will, “hopefully” set a few more standards.

There are seemingly three factors that contribute to the successes of this still-developing program; parental support, student discipline and dedication to training, and Coach Ed Straub’s tutelage.

Next up is a competition in Jim Thorpe at the end of May.