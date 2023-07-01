John Mikiewicz and Tom Biscotti were at their best on the busiest day.

Mikiewicz-Biscotti shot a better-ball score of 7-under-par over 27 holes June 25 at Fox Hill Country Club to capture the title of the 77th annual Allan Invitational.

The 14 Championship Flight teams played 18 holes over each of the first two days of the three-day event. They all played 18 more on the final day with the top eight teams playing an additional nine holes to decide the title.

Mikiewicz-Biscotti appear comfortable in the format, which is used on a rotating basis with a 16-team match play competition deciding the title every other year.

In a near duplication of their 2021 title, the eventual champions put themselves in contention over the first 36 holes, took the lead by shooting 66 in Sunday’s 18-hole round, then pulled away with a 34 on the back nine, which was used for the final nine holes.

The 5-under total by Mikiewicz-Biscotti in the 18-hole round was the best score in that round. The 2-under on the extra trip through the back nine matched two other teams for the best and left the winners with the best final-day performance.

Two years ago, one team matched Mikiewicz-Biscotti over the 27 Sunday holes with one team beating them by a stroke for the first 18, but unable to match their score for the day as a whole.

In both wins, Mikiewicz-Biscotti were tied for second through 36 holes and had the lead by the time 54 were complete.

The final day got off to a slow start as the winners were one over through three holes before Biscotti drained seven birdies over the next 14 holes.

The winners lost a stroke to par on 11, but Biscotti birdied 12 and 17 both times he played it on the final day and Mikiewicz added a birdie at 15 to complete the 11-under, 234 total through 63 holes.

Robert Santarelli-John Barone carried a two-stroke lead into the final day and finished four strokes back in second, but seven ahead of the rest of the field.

Paul Keating-Matt Teesdale finished third, topping Robert Gill-Brian Corbett and David Kluger-Eric Williams by a stroke.

The complete championship flight scores and top two finishers of the other flights, which used three rounds of modified Stableford System scoring:

77th annual Allan Invitational

(at Fox Hill CC, par 71-71-71-36—249)

Championship Flight

1, John Mikiewicz-Tom Biscotti`68-70-66-34—234`

2, Robert Santarelli-John Barone`66-70-69-37—238`

3, Paul Keating-Matt Teesdale`72-69-67-37—245`

4, Robert Gill-Brian Corbett`71-71-70-34—246`

4, David Kluger-Eric Williams`69-69-71-37—246`

6, William Burke-Christian Davis`72-71-72-34—249`

7, John Mulhern Jr.-Zach Mulhern`68-72-76-36—251`

8, Donald Crossin-Ryan Crossin`75-71-70-38—254`

(Missed cut)

9, Mark Answini-Shamus Gartley`72-72-73—217`

10, William Gill-Jonathan Wilson`73-72-77—222`

11, Jamie Anzalone-Bill Musto`71-74-78—223`

12, Brian Lombardo-Michael Lazevnick`76-74-74—224`

12, Michael Crossin-Evan Joyce`73-76-75—224`

14, Joseph Carroll-Brenden Carroll`76-81-73—230`

Other Flights

Stableford Points Leaders

First – 1, Jim Hoover-Ryan Molitoris, 128; 2, Chris Tracy-Ryan Tracy, 120.

Second – 1, Thomas Gill-Len Coleman, 123; 2, Jon Melvin-Randall Marcotte, 120.

Third – 1, Scott Answini-J.P. Waleski, 112; 2, Joseph Angelella-Richard Laneski, 106.

Fourth – 1, Thomas Crossin-Tim Crossin, 94; 2, Francis Crosin-Kevin Boylan, 92.

Fifth – 1, Michael Valenti-Bill Briggs Jr., 94; 2, Angelo Medico-Alby Albert, 92.

Sixth – T1, Ted Harris-Anthony Heck, 94; T1, Gary DeSanto-Ron Garrison, 94.

Seventh – 1, Stephen Clemente-Jeff Clemente, 83; T2, Charles Manganiello-Matthew Blume, 74; T2, Richard Crossin-Mark Williams, 74.

Eighth – 1, Thomas Capone-Jack Mulhern, 80; 2, Robert Razvillas-Joseph Carr, 74.

Ninth – T1, James Clemente-Mike Clemente, 69; Thomas Burke-Pat Burke, 69.

10th – 1, Thomas Melone-Peter Albano 68; 2, Mark Nobile-Mark Nobile, 65.

11th – 1, Joseph Carmody-James Carmody, 58; 2, William Hannon-Nick Altieri, 57.

12th – 1, Lawrence Medico-Ken Son, 74; 2, Joseph Joyce Jr.-Aidan Joyce, 62.

13th – T1, Kevin Smith-Tom Barr, 57; T1, Jerry Champi-Craig Champi, 57.

14th – 1, Joseph Solano-Alex Solano, 60; 2, Thomas Quinnan-Andy Hornberger, 52.