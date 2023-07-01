The Greater Pittston Senior American Legion Baseball team made the most of a busy week, winning Wyoming Valley League games each day from Monday through Thursday.

Greater Pittston used the four wins to take over the league lead at 8-2 heading into the final week of the regular season.

The team returns to action Monday with a doubleheader against Back Mountain, completing a suspended game in which it leads 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth, then moving on to play a full game.

Greater Pittston will host the league playoffs beginning Saturday.

Greater Pittston 8, Wilkes-Barre/Plains 1

Nick Cerasaro shut down Wilkes-Barre/Plains, with relief help from Sean Petrosky and Anthony Cencetti, Thursday to lead the team’s fourth win in as many days.

Cerasaro worked five innings. He did not allow a base runner over his final three innings.

Petrosky and Cencetti each worked a scoreless inning.

Jeremy Cawley, Troy Davis, Cencetti, Cerasaro and Matt Stepanski all had at least two hits.

Greater Pittston 6, Nanticoke 4

Troy Davis threw out a runner at the plate in the seventh inning to help secure Wednesday’ victory.

Davis singled and scored on a two-out Hunter Lawall triple in the first inning.

Nanticoke tied the game in the fourth, but Kyle Skutack singled with two out in the fifth and scored on a Jeremy Cawley single.

Davis, winning pitcher Casey Noone, Anthony Cencetti and Cam Moser all had hits in the two-run sixth.

Noone allowed just four runners in the first six innings and got the first out of the seventh before Jack Mathis came on to notch the save.

Greater Pittston 11, Wilkes-Barre/Plains 3

Hunter Lawall drove in four runs by going 3-for-3 with a triple in Tuesday’s romp.

Lawall also pitched the last two innings after Aidan Mehal held Wilkes-Barre/Plains to five hits through five innings.

Greater Pittston 12, Stripes & Strikes 5

Jeremy Cawley scored four times in Monday’s victory over the team from Hazleton.

Troy Davis had an inside-the-park home run and Jack Mathis added a triple.

Starting pitcher Tom Carlin gave up two runs in the first inning, but no more through four innings. He allowed five hits and two walks.

JUNIOR LEGION

Aidan Clarke went 3-for-3 and stole four bases as Greater Pittston won its only game of the week, 4-2, over Nanticoke Thursday.

David Fath added an RBI double.

Nick Rinaldi struck out four in three innings on the mound.

Greater Pittston was 3-4 going into Saturday when it was scheduled to start a stretch of its final five league games in five days.

After hosting Wilkes-Barre/Plains Saturday, Greater Pittston has a Sunday home doubleheader scheduled against Hazleton. It plays home-and-home games with Back Mountain, traveling Monday and hosting Wednesday.

PREP LEGION

Greater Pittston took an early three-run lead, but fell to Swoyersville, 8-5, Friday in its only game of a week otherwise filled with rainouts.

With three starters unavailable and a pitching injury early in the game, Greater Pittston was unable to overcome having to make a series of adjustments.

Max Mihalka, Josh Barr and Marco Altavilla led the offense in the loss.