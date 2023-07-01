Mountain Top slipped past Pittston, 9-8, Friday in a District 16 8-10-year-old softball game.

The game was the opener for Pittston, which was scheduled to host Plains Saturday night.

The first set of games will determine the seeding and which team receives a bye into the championship, which it will host Wednesday at 6. The semifinal will be played Monday night with the second seed hosting the third seed.

The three teams appear to be evenly matched.

Plains defeated Mountain Top, 3-1, in eight innings Thursday to open the tournament.

DISTRICT 31 8-10-YEAR-OLDS

Back Mountain defeated Greater Wyoming Area on consecutive nights to win the best-of-three series that determined the championship between the district’s only two teams.

After edging Wyoming Area, 11-10, Thursday, Back Mountain rolled to a 14-2 win in four innings in Friday’s clincher.