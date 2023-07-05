Pittston shortstop Natalie McAndrew tags Back Mountain’s Sydney Haydu (18) at second base for an out.

Pittston catcher Isabella Kroski looks to make the tag at the plate to prevent a potential tying run by Back Mountain’s Sophia Davidson (9) in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Pittston’s Ava Thomas went the distance for the win against Back Mountain in the Section 5 Little League Major Softball tournament.

DALLAS — The hitting wasn’t quite there for Pittston on Wednesday afternoon. The defense and pitching was.

And those two aspects were the difference in Pittston’s 2-1 victory over Back Mountain in a Section 5 Little League Major Softball opening-round game.

District 16 champion Pittston will play either the winner of D17 champ North Pocono vs. D32 champ Carbino Club at 8 p.m. Thursday in the winners bracket finals. D31 champion Dallas will play the North Pocono vs. Carbino Club loser at 6 p.m. in an elimination game.

“We’ve been in big games before,” Pittston manager Bill Kroski said. “It’s going to be a tough road going forward, but it’s nice to be in the winners bracket at this point. At least two more games is going to be great.”

The entire tournament is taking place at Back Mountain Little League.

Like in the District 16 title game, Pittston played flawless defense. Moreover, Back Mountain had two runners thrown out at the plate. The second came in the bottom of the sixth. Back Mountain’s Reese Jenkins doubled to right field and after failing to make a diving catch Pittston right fielder Sophia Laudato got the ball in quickly. The relay throw to the plate resulted in the second out.

Back Mountain also had a runner thrown out at the plate in the third inning trying to score on a dropped third strike.

“We work on relays,” Kroski said. “That’s one of the biggest things at practices working on relays. Our I/O guy, coach Mike McAndrew, he just preaches that. That finally came to fruition. Two outs at home is huge.”

Considering how scarce offense was for both teams, a couple gambles seemed warranted.

Back Mountain had just three hits entering the sixth inning against Pittston pitcher Ava Thomas. Although not as dominant as in the D16 championship game, Thomas endured 87-degree heat to strike out nine.

Back Mountain reliever Sydney Haydu was also tough on hitters. She struck out 10 and didn’t allow a hit in 4.2 innings.

All the runs were scored in the second inning.

Natalie McAndew opened Pittston’s second with a walk and was singled over to second base by Thomas. Paige Pesotini hit into a fielder’s choice to place runners on the corners. Laudato singled in one run and Liv Distasio bunted in another.

Back Mountain cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the second. Haydu walked, stole second and then made it to third and home on wild pitches.

Section 5 Softball

Pittston 2, Back Mountain 1

Pittston`AB`R`H`BI

Kroski c`2`0`0`0

Lear 1b`2`0`0`0

Luvender 2b`1`0`0`0

Roman 3b`2`0`0`0

Collins eh`2`0`0`0

McAndrew ss`1`1`0`0

Thomas p`2`0`1`0

Pesotini eh`2`1`0`0

Laudato rf`2`0`1`1

Distasio eh`2`0`0`1

Fediw lf`2`0`0`0

Basile cf`2`0`0`0

Totals`22`2`2`2

Back Mountain`AB`R`H`BI

Butler cf`2`0`1`0

Spudis 2b`2`0`0`0

Traver c`1`0`0`0

Youngblood p-ss`2`0`0`0

Haydu ss-p`0`1`0`0

Osipower 3b`2`0`0`0

Sholtis lf`2`0`1`0

DeSanto 1b`2`0`0`0

Brunn rf`2`0`0`0

Davidson eh`2`0`2`0

Jenkins lf`2`0`1`0

Rigol eh`2`0`0`0

Totals`21`1`5`0

Pittston`020`000 — 2

Back Mountain`010`000 — 1

2B — Jenkins.

Pittston`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Thomas (W)`6`5`1`1`3`9

Back Mountain`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Youngblood (L)`1.1`2`2`2`3`2

Haydu`4.2`0`0`0`1`10