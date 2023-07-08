Home Sports Prep Legion team splits Sports Prep Legion team splits Sunday Dispatch - July 8, 2023 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Sunday Dispatch The Greater Pittston Prep American Legion Baseball team split a pair of Wyoming Valley League games during the week. After beating Mountain Post, 16-9, Monday, Greater Pittston fell to Swoyersville, 5-3, Wednesday. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR H.S. Softball: Pittston Area’s Gianna Adams leads Times Leader All-WVC team Little League Softball: Back Mountain keeps Section 5 title hopes alive Little League roundup: Plains North defeats Township National in D16 semifinals View Comments