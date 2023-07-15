Greater Pittston landed the Wyoming Valley Senior American Legion Baseball League’s top seed for the eight-team Region 5 Tournament by following up a regular-season title with a 2-0 shutout of Mountain Post in a Monday playoff game.

The Wyoming Valley playoffs originally were scheduled to include one more round, but after rain pushed the tournament back a day – and closer to Friday’s start or regional play – the championship game was canceled. Greater Pittston and Swoyersville, the other finalist, had already earned their regional berths because the top three Wyoming Valley teams were assured of spots in the tournament at Connell Park in Scranton.

Wilkes-Barre defeated Mountain Post, 10-5, Tuesday to claim the league’s third regional berth.

All league playoff games were held on Greater Pittston’s home field at the Pittston Area Primary Center.

Jeremy Cawley had two hits and scored both runs when Greater Pittston won its only league playoff game.

Hunter Lawall started and worked five scoreless innings. Troy Davis came in to pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and got out of the jam to save the win.

The tournament began July 8 with Mountain Post defeating Stripes & Strikes, 6-4, and Wilkes-Barre Plains beating Nanticoke, 7-6, in quarterfinal elimination games.

After the July 9 doubleheader was rained out, Greater Pittston won one Monday semifinal and Swoyersville defeated Wilkes-Barre/Plains, 8-3, in the other.