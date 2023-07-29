Freshman pitcher/second baseman Elijah Barr was among three Pittston Area players selected when the Times Leader named its All-Wyoming Valley Conference baseball team earlier this month.

Seniors Jeremy Cawley, a shortstop, and Troy Davis, an outfielder, were the other Patriots selected.

They were joined by Wyoming Area senior shortstop Jack Mathis.

Cawley, Davis and Mathis are all committed to play National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II baseball at Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference schools. All three also made the All-WVC team for the second time.

Barr went 4-0 with 45 strikeouts and a 1.15 earned run average in 42 2/3 innings. He also hit .356 with five doubles, three triples and 14 RBI.

Cawley led the Patriots with 21 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. He batted .340 with two doubles, three triples and 12 RBI.

Davis batted .472 and drove in 18 runs with the help of three doubles, two triples and a home run.

Mathis stole 18 bases, hit four home runs and drove in 16 runs. He batted .349 with three doubles and a triple