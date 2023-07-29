Greater Pittston packed plenty of excitement into its trip to the Section 5 Little League Baseball 9-11-year-old tournament in Dickson City.

GPA went 1-2 in the event, with each game decided by one run.

Luke Borino and winning pitcher Parker McAndrew each had two hits July 15 in a 5-4 win over host Mid Valley in the first losers’ bracket game of the four-team, double-elimination tournament.

Chris Tibel had the other hit.

GPA was eliminated the next day with a 5-4 loss to Back Mountain National.

Brady Warnek drove in two runs from the ninth spot in the GPA batting order.

When the tournament opened July 14, GPA lost to eventual champion Abington, 1-0.

SECTION 5 JUNIOR

Greater Wyoming Area lost twice and was the first team eliminated from the tournament, another four-team, double-elimination event.

Mid Valley downed GWA, 6-2, July 17 on its way to the title.

Abington then knocked GWA out of the tournament July 18 with an 8-5 victory.