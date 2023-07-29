Brandon Matthews has been keeping busy on the PGA Tour.

This week’s 3M Open in Blaine, Minn. is the fifth straight in which Matthews has played.

After shooting 77-76 for a 153, his highest 36-hole score of the season, June 29-30 in the Pocket Mortgage Classic, the Pittston Area graduate made the cut for the sixth time this season the following week.

Matthews shot 68-68-70-72 for an even-par, 284 and a 68th-place finish July 6-9 in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. He earned $15,762, putting his season money winnings at $265,171.

Related Video

Matthews, who celebrated his 29th birthday Friday, was entered in his 25th event of the 2022-23 season this week.

After the John Deere Classic, Matthews missed the next two cuts. He shot 74-70 for even-par, 144 at the Barbasol Classic. Then, at last week’s Barracuda Championships, a tournament that uses the Stableford System, he missed the cut after shooting even-par, 71 in the first round and 73 in the second.

The Temple University graduate was 1-over and playing his last hole when Thursday’s opening round was suspended in Minnesota. He was tied for 112th of 156 at the time.

Starting on the 10th tee, Matthews was 1-under until struggling through four straight bogeys on 16, 17, 18 and 1. He recovered to birdie 2 and 6. After hitting a 328-yard drive into the rough on the par-4, 18th, Matthews had to wait overnight to finish the hole and his round.

On the season, Matthews is second on the tour in average driving distance with 320-8. He ranks as the fourth-most accurate player in hitting approach shots into greens from more than 200 yards out.