Brandon Matthews remains second on the PGA Tour in average driving distance, but that has not yet translated into consistent results.

The Pittston Area graduate missed his third straight cut last week and appeared to be headed for another miss as Friday’s round progressed.

Matthews shot 3-under-par, 68 in the second round July 28 at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., but that was not enough to make up for a 72 in the first round. He played the 36 holes in 2-under-par.

Through 25 events in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, Matthews had made six cuts and earned $265,711. He was 188th in the FedEx Cup point standings.

The Pittston Area graduate was tied for 130th after one round when he opened with a 3-over-par, 73 Thursday at the Wyndham Championships at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Matthews then started slow Friday.

The 29-year-old from Dupont is playing on the tour for the sixth straight week