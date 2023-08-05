“Chris Tomlinson planned on trying to serve as a volunteer assistant coach in the Wyoming Area boys soccer program this season.

When the head coaching position for the team opened up, plans changed.

Tomlinson is taking on his first high school head coaching assignment as coach of the Warriors, who will begin mandatory practice sessions Aug. 14.

“Coaching a high school team has been a goal of mine for a long time,” Tomlinson said. “Due to work, it hadn’t been available with the time to do it until recently.”

Tomlinson has coached youth and travel soccer as well as adult teams recreationally and while in the Air Force. He also has coached Legion and other youth baseball.

In recent years, Tomlinson has followed the Warriors because of connections with families that had players on the team and in keeping an eye on players he had coached in their youth days.

“As a fan, if you’re also a coach, you look and think, ‘I would do this; or I would try this; or I like that the coach is doing this,” he said.

Familiarity with the players is also assisting in the process for Tomlinson, who was not appointed until the summer.

“A good portion of the team, I have coached for on youth level and some of them in youth baseball,” he said.

Tomlinson played soccer at West Scranton and continued playing while in the Air Force, both for teams at his bases and a team in Germany.

Wyoming Area went 7-4-1 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and 13-6-1 overall last season under coach Devin Dougherty. The Warriors, who moved up in classification for this two-year enrollment cycle, reached the District 2 Class 3A semifinals after three straight trips to the district Class 2A championship game”

