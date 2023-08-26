Wyoming Area is taking a new approach into the 2023 girls volleyball season.

“We’ve made big changes to our approach this season, assigning primary responsibilities and adding a libero to our rotation,” Lady Warriors coach Sara Mazzitelli said. “I’m pushing the team out of its comfort zone, but they’re stepping up to the challenge.

“The girls on the roster have good chemistry and I’m looking forward to a more competitive season.”

Wyoming Area will be trying to improve upon a 3-11 record and a season in which it fell short of the playoffs.

Senior middle hitter Kyla Harry and sophomore outside hitter Taylor Gashi return to the starting lineup.

Victoria Krupkevich, a senior setter, is back after going out with an injury in the 2022 season opener.

Senior opposite hitter Liza Cinikaylo and junior defensive specialists Gianna Collarusso and Kaia Brown also have some varsity experience.

Newcomers to the team are: senior libero Macy Waters, junior libero Madison Spittel, junior outside hitter Natalee Banashefski, sophomore middle hitters Sara Pealer and Addison Byers and freshman libero Kenzie Galenty.