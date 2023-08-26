Pittston Area used strong efforts from the top and bottom of the lineup Thursday morning to upset rival Wyoming Area, knocking the Warriors out of first place and remaining on the fringe of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 golf title race with the 164-169 victory at Fox Hill Country Club.

Pat Ruane’s steady round made him medalist with a 3-over-par, 38.

Pittston Area junior Chris Scavo, playing out of the sixth spot in his first year on the team, tied for the day’s second-best score with a 41.

Wyoming Area is 6-1 going into a match with defending champion and new leader Crestwood (4-0). Dallas is 5-1 in third place and Pittston is fourth at 4-2.

Matt Mesaris added a 42 in the win and Nick Cook shot 43.

Mario Belza led Wyoming Area with a 41. Jack Mulhern and Matt Rusinchak each shot 42s. Dane Schutter and Brady Noone had 44s.

Crestwood 160, Pittston Area 168

Derek Johnson shot a 1-over-par, 36 and Tommy Biscotto added a 37 on the front nine at Fox Hill Tuesday morning to keep Crestwood unbeaten in WVC Division 1.

Pat Ruane led Pittston Area with a 40. Nick Cook shot 42 while Matt Mesaris and Chris Scavo each had 43s.

Wyoming Area 161, Wilkes-Barre Area 174

Brady Noone and Dane Schutter each shot 39 at Wilkes-Barre Golf Club Tuesday as Wyoming Area won its sixth straight match to begin the season.

Jack Mulhern added a 41 and Jeremy Layland a 42 for the Warriors.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Mike Hamel matched Noone and Schutter for the low score of the match.

GIRLS SOCCER

Pittston Area 3, Nanticoke 1

Pittston Area opened the season Friday with a non-league win over visiting Nanticoke.

Kayla Rodzinak, Jenna Grieco and Cami Karp scored for the Lady Patriots.

GIRLS TENNIS

Dallas 4, Wyoming Area 1

Dallas defeated Wyoming Area Friday, handing the Lady Warriors their first loss in a match between two of the three teams that finished tied for second in the WVC last season.

Host Dallas swept singles.

Morgan Slusser and Erica Gilligan won a three-set match at first doubles for Wyoming Area (2-1).

Wyoming Area 4, Hanover Area 1

Wyoming Area swept singles to win Wednesday’s WVC match at home.

Cadance Cable won in straight sets at first singles. Emma Kratz rolled through a tiebreaker, 7-0, in the first set, then carried the momentum into a 6-1 second set at No. 2. Sarah Willison recovered from dropping the first set to win a tight, three-set match at No. 3.

Morgan Slusser-Erica Gilligan posted a 6-1, 6-1 victory at first doubles.

Hazleton Area 5, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area dropped its home opener Wednesday to fall to 0-2 in the WVC.

Wyoming Area 4, Tunkhannock 1

Wyoming Area swept doubles to win Monday’s WVC opener.

Selena Nova-Emily Shulde won in three sets at second doubles for the host Lady Warriors.

Emma Kratz and Sarah Willison, at second and third singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Slusser-Erica Gilligan posted the other wins.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Pittston Area 0

Five-time defending champion Wyoming Seminary won all five matches, 6-0, 6-0, while running its WVC winning streak to 64 matches with the home win in Monday’s season opener.