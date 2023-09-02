Wyoming Area’s Hannah Fairchild dribbles up the middle, looking to pass during Thursday’s win over Pittston Area.

HUGHESTOWN – Hannah Fairchild controlled the middle of the field.

Freshman Adelyn Kostik converted that control into three goals Thursday as Wyoming Area traveled across the river to defeat rival Pittston Area, 4-0, in a non-league girls soccer game.

Fairchild had two assists as the two center midfielders helped the Lady Warriors improve to 3-0, matching Dunmore for the best record in District 2 heading into the weekend.

“She’s our senior captain,” Wyoming Area coach Chad Kranson said. “She’s certainly a leader on the field. Everything gets set up by her.

“She might not be scoring goals, but she’s responsible for a lot of what we’re doing.”

Kostik has spent years working toward the point of becoming an impact player as a freshman.

Recent summers have been spent playing for the Match Fit Academy travel team out of Denville, N.J.

“It took her a couple weeks here to get into the flow of things with the kids in the center of the field,” Kranson said. “I think she’s slowly, but surely, getting what we’re trying to do, so I think as the season progresses, we’ll put all that together and have a positive outcome.”

Kostik opened the scoring a minute into the game by winning a ball from the last line of defense and going in alone on the goalie. She made it 2-0 with 23:33 still remaining in the first half.

Fairchild’s shot set up Emily Kostik to increase the lead to 3-0 at halftime.

Wyoming Area peppered Pittston Area with 25 shots, eight of them by Fairchild, and 10 corner kicks.

It was a Fairchild pass that set up Adelyn Kostik’s last goal.

“I got a nice ball from Hannah Fairchild, took a few touches and shot,” Kostik said of completing her hat trick.

Abigail Francis made four saves for the shutout.