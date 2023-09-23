Brady Noone shot a 4-over-par, 39 Monday at Valley Country Club to lead Wyoming Area to a 163-177 victory over host Hazleton Area in its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 regular-season finale.

The Warriors remained in contention for a second-place tie in the division up until a Dallas victory over Tunkhannock Thursday in the final make-up match of the entire WVC schedule.

Jeremy Layland added a 40, Jack Mulhern a 41 and Matt Rusinchak and Dane Schutter 43s for Wyoming Area.

Jake Babinchak and Gabe Fatula each had 40s for the Cougars, but they could not match the Warriors’ balance.

FINAL STANDINGS

Wyoming Area finished third in Division 1 for the second straight season while Pittston Area climbed from sixth to fourth.

Defending champion Crestwood went 13-1, losing only to the Warriors.

Dallas was next at 11-3, followed by: Wyoming Area 10-4, Pittston Area 9-5, Hazleton Area 5-9, Wilkes-Barre Area 5-9, Tunkhannock 3-11 and Wyoming Valley West 0-14.

DISTRICT QUALIFIERS

The WVC is scheduled to conduct its qualifier for the District 2 Individual Championships Monday at Fox Hill Country Club, beginning at 9 a.m.

Wyoming Area and Pittston Area each have seven boys competing in Class 3A.

Brady Noone, Jeremy Layland, Jack Mulhern, Matt Rusinchak, Dane Schutter, Kristian Pugliese and Mario Belza will represent the Warriors.

Matt Mesaris, Rob Savakinas, Pat Ruane, Nick Cook, Andrew Nocito, Chris Scavo and Kyle Franchetti are the Patriots entered.

The top 20 boys from the 10 WVC Class 3A teams, provided they shoot 93 or better, will qualify for the Oct. 3 District 2 Tournament, which will also be held at Fox Hill.

The top four District 2 Class 3A boys will both earn medals and qualify for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships.

District 2’s girls will play the same day at Fox Hill, chasing three medals and three state berths in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional.