HANOVER TWP. — Aaron Crossley set the tone early as Wyoming Area came out firing on the way to a 47-0, Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 football victory.

Crossley carried on three of the first four plays, including a 28-yard touchdown less than two minutes into the game. The Warriors remained unbeaten when the WVC’s leading scorer added a 4-yard touchdown run to start a stretch of three touchdowns in the last 2:33 of the first quarter to open a 28-0 lead.

“It was important we came and executed at a high level,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said.

Crossley finished with a game-high 89 rushing yards on nine carries, all within the first eight minutes of the game before being lifted for reserves.

After their opponent’s quick score, the Hawkeyes looked to fire back. Hanover Area took advantage of an aggressive Warriors defense and complete a successful flea flicker play to Deacon Eisenbach for 27 yards. Hanover Area failed to capitalize, though, and was forced to punt on the series.

Wyoming Area broke the game open with two more touchdowns within 1:17 of Crossley’s second score.

A well-placed kick from Liam Burke allowed Wyoming Area to retain possession. Anthony Delucca connected with Ben Gravine for a 28-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing play.

Wyoming Area did not allow Hanover Area to get back to the line of scrimmage on the next possession, then Luke Barhight blocked a punt. Skyler Pierce returned it 15 yards for the touchdown and 28-0 lead.

“We were able to be aggressive, make some plays and take advantage of the opportunities we had,” Spencer said.

Michael Crane stepped in the next time Wyoming Area’s offense took the field. He ran five yards for a touchdown on fourth down as the Warriors overcame three penalties on the drive to open a 35-0 lead with 7:30 left in the second quarter.

The 35-point advantage invoked the running clock of the Mercy Rule for the entirety of the second half.

Wyoming Area’s lone hiccup came on its second drive where the offense could only move the chains once. After they punted the ball away from their own, no other play was run from their half of the field.

Barhight ran 7 yards for a score midway through the third quarter and Luke Kopetchny scored from the 1 midway through the fourth.

BY THE NUMBERS

Wyoming Area held Hanover Area to minus-30 yards rushing and 26 yards total offense. … The Warriors led 12-3 in first downs while rushing for 220 yards and passing for 64. … Hanover Area lost two fumbles and punted six times. … Hanover Area’s Deacon Eisenbach caught our passes for 56 yards. … Following its second shutout of the season, Wyoming Area has outscored opponents, 207-47. … Wyoming Area’s Savino Sabatini forced one fumble and recovered another.

UP NEXT

Wyoming Area (5-0) is home Friday night against Scranton (4-1). The Knights were shut out by state-ranked Scranton Prep, but scored at least 29 points in each of their wins. Scranton rallied past North Pocono, 33-27, Friday night to improve to 1-1 in Lackawanna Football Conference Division 1. The Knights trailed, 24-6, at halftime before being led back by veteran dual-threat quarterback Billy Maloney, who is also an outstanding defensive back.