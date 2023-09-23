MONDAY, 9/25

Golf: Pittston Area, Wyoming Area in Wyoming Valley Conference qualifier for District 2 golf tournament, Fox Hill Country Club, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer: Pittston Area at Berwick, Senator John Gordner Stadium, 4:15 p.m.

Field hockey: Lewisburg at Wyoming Area (NL), Atlas Field, 4:15 p.m.

Girls soccer: Hazleton Area at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Wilkes-Barre Area at Pittston Area, 4:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Delaware Valley at Wyoming Area, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, 9/26

Field hockey: Holy Redeemer at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Tunkhannock at Pittston Area, 4:15 p.m.

Girls soccer: Wyoming Seminary at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street Field, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Wyoming Area at Wilkes-Barre Area, Plains/Solomon School, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 9/27

Boys and girls cross country: Pittston Area, Wyoming Area vs. Hanover Area, Holy Redeemer, Nanticoke, Wyoming Seminary at Luzerne County Rec Field, 4:15 p.m.

Field hockey: Wyoming Area at Lackawanna Trail, 4:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Wyoming Valley West at Wyoming Area, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Pittston Area at Wilkes-Barre Area, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, 9/28

Girls soccer: Wyoming Area at Hanover Area, 4:15 p.m.

Girls soccer: Wilkes-Barre Area at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Crestwood at Wyoming Area, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Nanticoke at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:45 p.m.

Field hockey: Nanticoke at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:45 p.m.

FRIDAY, 9/29

Boys soccer: Tunkhannock at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street Field, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Pittston Area at North Pocono (NL), 5 p.m.

Football: Nanticoke at Pittston Area, Charley “Trippi” Stadium, 7 p.m.

Football: Scranton at Wyoming Area, Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium, 7 p.m.