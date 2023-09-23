” Preston Klem placed third while Jake Mead and Bella Dessoye each produced fourth-place finishes for Pittston Area during a six-team Wyoming Valley Conference cross country cluster meet hosted by Crestwood Wednesday.

The hosts dominated the meet with Mason Staude and Katie Kozich posting individual victories while each Crestwood team picked up four wins. The first-place Comets beat Pittston Area, Wyoming Area, Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Valley West to improve to 10-0 in the WVC in both boys and girls cross country.

Dessoye led Pittston Area to two wins in its three scored meets for the day, leaving the Lady Patriots with a 5-1 record.

Both the Pittston Area and Wyoming Area boys won 15-50 over MMI Prep, but lost to Crestwood and Hazleton Area.

Crestwood defeated Pittston Area, 23-35, and Wyoming Area, 15-48.

Hazleton Area edged Pittston Area, 27-29, and handled Wyoming Area, 17-46.

The Pittston Area girls defeated Hazleton Area, 25-34, and MMI Prep, 18-45, while losing to Crestwood, 18-44.

Wyoming Area lost all three meets: 15-50 to Crestwood, 20-38 to Hazleton Area and 23-38 to MMI Prep.

Staude led the 54-runner boys field by finishing in 16:54, 21 seconds ahead of Hazleton Area’s Franklin Ritz.

Klem finished in 18:13, followed 15 seconds later by Mead.

Crestwood had four of the next five finishers before Pittston Area’s Caden Boettger took 10th.

Colby Walsh led Wyoming Area in 15th place.

Pittston Area had Jaylan Moore, Matt Volpitta and Jameson Radle in 18th, 23rd and 24th.

There were 46 girls finishers, led by Katie Kozich in 20:45 for a 13-second win over Hazleton Area’s Milana Daiute.

Dessoye’s time of 21:21 was 10 seconds behind third-place finisher Ellie Kozich from Crestwood.

Crestwood had seven of the next eight finishers with Pittston Area’s Olivea Scalese, in ninth, the only exception.

Addison Gaylord was 18th to lead Wyoming Area and Kierstyn Orlandini was 22nd.

Addison Ramirez and Molly Fetchko were 19th and 21st to help Pittston Area beat out Hazleton Area.”

