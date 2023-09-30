Wyoming Valley Conference champion Wyoming Seminary is the top seed and Wyoming Area is among five other WVC teams in the Class 2A field for the District 2 girls tennis team tournament, which opens Monday.

Fifth-seeded Wyoming Area will play at fourth-seeded Holy Redeemer in one of the 4 p.m. quarterfinals.

The pairings were made official on the district’s website Friday following the completion of the last regular-season match in the district.

The district’s three once-beaten teams and two league champions are all part of the Class 2A bracket.

Second-seeded Scranton Prep went unbeaten in the Lackawanna League. Like Wyoming Seminary, the defending district champion Classics suffered their only loss when they went up against a New Jersey prep school in non-league competition.

Dallas, which lost only to Wyoming Seminary in its WVC opener in August, is the third seed and comes in on an 11-match winning streak.

The WVC has four of the top five seeds in Class 2A. The Lackawanna League has six of the eight teams in Class 3A, including Abington Heights, Valley View and Wallenpaupack as the top three seeds.

Pittston Area (3-10) finished ninth of 11 teams in the district’s playoff power ratings system to miss the playoffs by one position.

Holy Redeemer (9-3) defeated Wyoming Area, 5-0, at home Sept. 11.

The Lady Warriors are 10-3 overall and on a five-match winning streak. Their only loss in the last eight matches was when they last went to face Holy Redeemer.

If Wyoming Area wins it is likely to face Wyoming Seminary in Wednesday’s semifinals.

The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Wednesday at Kirby Park.

Class 2A semifinals start at 11 a.m. and are followed by the Class 3A semifinals at approximately 12:30 p.m. The Class 2A finals will start around 2 p.m. with Class 3A around 3:30, depending on length of semifinal matchups.

District 2 singles play is scheduled for Oct. 9-10 with doubles set for Oct. 13 and 16.

GOLF

District 2 crowned its first champions of the fall Thursday at Honesdale Golf Club where North Pocono (Class 3A) and Honesdale (2A) won girls team titles.

The district individual championships are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Fox Hill Country Club where Class 3A boys, Class 2A boys and Class 2A girls district titles will be determined along with District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional girls.

FOOTBALL

Three of District 4’s unbeaten teams are in Class 4A where Wyoming Area led Valley View and Dallas as of Saturday morning in the race for the top seed in the eight-team field.

The playoffs are scheduled for the weekends of Nov. 3, 10 and 17.

Pittston Area is fifth of six and just outside the four-team Class 5A field as of Saturday morning. The semifinals are Nov. 3 and final is Nov. 10.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Area leads the race for the top seed in the seven-team District 2 Class A tournament while Pittston Area currently is positioned to land a quarterfinal home game in the eight-team District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional.

Home fields of the higher seeds will be used for the quarterfinals and finals.

The Class A tournament is scheduled to begin Oct. 23. Class 2A opens Oct. 24.

The Class 2A subregional title will be decided Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Wilkes-Barre Area. The Class A and 3A titles will be decided in a doubleheader Nov. 2 at Wyoming Valley West’s Spartan Stadium.

SOCCER

District 2 will use home fields for all rounds, including finals.

The Class 3A boys tournaments is scheduled for Oct. 30, Nov. 1 and Nov. 3.

The Class 3A and 2A girls tournaments are set for Oct. 31, Nov. 2 and Nov. 4.

Pittston Area is currently third in the playoff power ratings race in Class 3A boys, which would mean a quarterfinal home game.

Wyoming Area is third in Class 2A and Pittston Area sixth in Class 2A girls where the top eight teams will make the playoffs.

As of Saturday morning, the Wyoming Area boys are last of 12 Class 3A teams and likely to miss the postseason.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming Area and Pittston Area are currently outside the eight teams that will advance to the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional playoffs.

The playoffs are scheduled for Oct. 25, Oct. 30 and Nov. 2. A preliminary round will be held Oct. 23 if more than eight of the 14 teams finish with .500 or better records.