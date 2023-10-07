Wyoming Area features both District 2’s stingiest defense and its first 1,000-yard rusher this season.

The Warriors take that combination to Lake-Lehman Friday night, looking to maintain their Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 lead and set up a division title-deciding game with rival Pittston Area in the Oct. 27 regular-season finale.

Wyoming Area took a 3-0 division record and 6-0 overall mark into a Saturday game against Holy Redeemer that finished after deadline for this edition. Lake-Lehman is 1-4 and 1-6 after losing, 35-7, at Pittston Area Friday night.

The Warriors went into Saturday averaging a district-low 11 points allowed per game.

Crossley, a Lehigh University commit who ran for more than 2,000 yards as a junior, became the district’s first 1,000-yard rusher this season during a 35-19 victory over Scranton Sept. 29.

The Warriors have shown more offensive balance this season, reducing Crossley’s workload until relying on him for 39 carries that produced 310 yards and three touchdowns against Scranton. That pushed his season totals to 1,003 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Anthony DeLucca has been the division’s most efficient passer as the only one averaging more than 10 yards per attempt with 463 yards and seven touchdowns on just 42 passes.

Wyoming Area joins Scranton Prep and Dallas as the only District 2 teams averaging more than 40 points per game.

Jacob Morgan leads the defense in tackles.

Matthew Rutkowski, Jacob Gustitus and Crossley all average more than one tackle for loss per game.

The Warriors went into Saturday leading fellow unbeatens Valley View and Dallas in a tight three-way race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

Lake-Lehman has given up 35 or more points five times and been held to seven points or less four times.

The Black Knights have been far less productive offensively than the Warriors at just 12.6 points per game, but have shown balance.

Gavin Shoemaker (243 yards), Sam Plummer (230), Jim Mitkowski (207) and Ben Dowling (116) share the carries while Hayden Evans was the division’s second-most efficient passer going into this weekend.