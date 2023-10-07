Pittston Area’s Matt Mesaris shot 77 at Fox Hill Country Club Tuesday to finish in a tie for 10th place in Class 3A in the District 2 Individual Golf Championships.

A field of 36 players made it through conference qualifiers to make Class 3A boys the largest of the four tournaments.

Alec Hamilton from Abington Heights won with a 1-over-par, 71 and teammate Cade Kelleher tied Ryan Roman from Dallas for second with a 72.

Brad Kugler from Dallas won a playoff over Mike Hamel from Wilkes-Barre Area for the fourth and final district medal and state tournament berth after each shot 73.

Brady Noone led four Wyoming Area players in the tournament when he tied for 18th with an 83.

Pittston Area’s Patrick Ruane tied for 20th with an 84.

Mario Belza shot 85, Kristian Pugliese 86 and Dane Schutter 92 for Wyoming Area.

Pittston Area’s Andrew Nocito also shot 92.

North Pocono’s Gwen Powell, who announced her verbal commitment to Penn State later in the day, shot 70 to win her fourth straight Class 3A girls title.

Wyoming Seminary swept the Class 2A titles.

Nick Werner shot the day’s best score, 3-under, 67, to repeat his title. Anna Zapletalova was the girls winner.

GIRLS TEAM TENNIS

Emma Kratz and the doubles team of Morgan Slusser-Erica Gilligan posted wins Monday, but Wyoming Area fell short at Holy Redeemer, 3-2, in the District 2 Class 2A team quarterfinals.

Kratz won two tiebreakers at No. 2 singles to defeat Theresa Khadary, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-1). Slusser-Gilligan topped Kim Dinh-Carolyn Phillips, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 1 doubles as Wyoming Area closed the gap after losing, 5-0, to the Lady Royals during the Wyoming Valley Conference season.

Alana Gilchrist defeated Cadance Cable, 6-0, 6-3, at No. 1 and Addison Roseidro beat Sarah Willison, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 3 to give Holy Redeemer the other singles points.

Holy Redeemer’s Amanda Zemebro-Julia Gilchrist won No. 2 doubles over Selena Nova-Emily Shulde, 6-3, 6-1.

Abington Heights, in Class 3A, and Scranton Prep, in Class 2A, repeated as team champions.

GIRLS SINGLES TENNIS

Wyoming Area’s Cadance Cable received a tough draw for the District 2 singles tournament which opens Monday at 9 a.m.

Cable will be one of the first players on the court at Kirby Park in one of two matches needed to trim the field from 34 to 32 for the first full round of competition.

If Cable can get past Leah Pfeiffer from Riverside, she will face defending state champion Ilana Rosenthal from Wyoming Seminary.

Emma Kratz is Wyoming Area’ other singles entry.

Both Pittston Area players, Laura Farber and Ayla Krieger, have matches in the first round to cut the Class 3A field from 22 to 16. Class 3A’s first three rounds will be played on the Wilkes University courts Monday.