WEST PITTSTON – Wyoming Area has been limited two goals by each of the three top challengers in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 field hockey, including in the last two games, but the way the Lady Warriors have been playing, that is enough to keep them perfect in the division.

The Lady Warriors held visiting Honesdale without a shot or penalty corner over the final 19:55 and Julianna Gonzales scored during that time to lift Wyoming Area to a 2-1 victory at Atlas Field Wednesday.

Wyoming Area’s play all over the field has led to limited opportunities for opponents and many chances to break through for the key goal.

In Wednesday’s win, Wyoming Area led 13-4 in penalty corners, including 8-1 during the third quarter, and also had an 11-6 advantage in shots.

Honesdale, which leads District 2 Class 3A, is 3-2-1 in the WVC and 8-2-1 overall. Wyoming Area improved to 7-0 in the division and 11-1 overall to stay on top of both WVC Division 1 and the District 2 Class A playoff ratings as it works toward potentially closing out both races.

“I think keeping our mindset how it has been and just having fun with it,” Wyoming Area coach Bree Bednarski said of the key to the stretch run for last season’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state finalists. “I think the girls play their best when they’re just having fun and enjoying themselves.

“We’re just trying to keep our practices all the same with what we’ve been doing. Work on offense and defense both at practice; and work on finishing, especially on corners.”

The Lady Warriors earned four straight penalty corners to keep Honesdale pinned while leading 1-0 early in the third quarter, but could not manage to put a shot on goal during that time.

After Honesdale’s Alyssa Czekai scored on a rebound to tie the game with 6:30 left in the quarter, Wyoming Area got four more chances in succession, keeping Honesdale pinned.

This time Honesdale goalie Jordan Patzuk had to make three saves to keep the game tied until Gonzales deflected an Ella McKernan shot into the cage from near the left post with 1:10 remaining in the third.

“I’m happy or Julianna,” Bednarski said. “I’m happy for her because we’ve been moving her and Lucia (Campenni) for each other between forward and mid. So, for her to have an opportunity on the forward line and be able to convert, it was a very good day for her.”

Gonzales’ goal came on what proved to be the game’s next-to-last shot.

Wyoming Area’s work on maintaining possession kept the game relatively uneventful the rest of the way as the Lady Warriors protected their lead in the game and the division standings.

“Our offense kept it up there and our defense made sure to step up and get to balls to get it back up to the offense,” junior defender Addyson Dragwa said. “We really didn’t want to let it cross the 50.”

It was hard for Honesdale to manage that when Wyoming Area was getting nine of its penalty corner chances in less than 13 minutes between the third quarter and start of the fourth.

“Our defense just really came through for us again in this game,” Warriors coach Bree Bednarski said. “Every part of the defense – our mids, our straight-up defenders, our forwards coming back to help.”

The game matched defending District 2 champions, but, as has often been the case in WVC field hockey in recent seasons, the team from the smallest classification proved superior.

Wyoming Area has given up just seven goals during a winning streak that reached 10 games Wednesday.

The first goal did not require nearly as much persistence for the Lady Warriors offense.

On the game’s second threat – and first shot on goal – Lyla Rehill gave Wyoming Area the lead exactly three minutes in.

Ainsley Flynn got to a ball on the wing while running toward the right sideline. She spun and hit a hard pass into the circle, right on to Rehill’s stick. Rehill pivoted and quickly ripped a shot into the goal.

Patzuk finished with six saves for Honesdale. Riley Muniz had two for Wyoming Area.

Wallenpaupack 4, Pittston Area 3

Jillian Tait forced overtime with a goal in the last minute of regulation, then added the game-winner in overtime as Wallenpaupack went to Pittston Area Tuesday and broke a second-place tie in WVC Division 2.

The Lady Buckhorns are 8-1 in the division and 8-5 overall. The win was their third of what is now a four-game winning streak in which the other three victories are by shutout.

Pittston Area had a five-game winning streak come to an end while falling to 7-2 and 8-5.

The Lady Patriots led 21-18 in shots and 6-5 in penalty corners.

Jaime Stella scored Wallenpaupack’s first two goals and assisted on Tait’s goal with 49.4 seconds left. She gave the Lady Buckhorns a 1-0 lead in the first quarter and put them back ahead 2-1 in the second.

Kassie Kobi scored for Pittston Area on an assist from Maddie Karp early in the second quarter.

The Lady Patriots tied the game and went ahead with goals 3:29 apart in the fourth quarter.

Julia Homschek converted a Karrine Podwika assist and Karp scored on a Jaiden Jadus assist.