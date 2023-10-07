Caden Boettger placed third among the boys and Bella Dessoye was the fourth girls finisher Wednesday to lead Pittston Area in a seven-team Wyoming Valley Conference cross country cluster meet hosted by Wyoming Valley West at Kirby Park.

Boettger led a group of three boys and Dessoye was one of two girls who finished in succession as both Pittston Area teams beat two of the three opponents that they were scored against.

Dallas, with its unbeaten girls and once-beaten boys team, dominated the day.

Madison Hedglin completed the 3.1-mile course in 18:46 as Dallas swept the top three spots as part of its 4-0 day.

Bryce Phillips led a 1-2 finish by Dallas boys, finishing in 16:48 as they also went 4-0.

Boettger was third of 63 in 17:41. Preston Klem and Jake Mead came in fifth and sixth.

The Patriots (8-5) defeated Lake-Lehman, 24-31, and Tunkhannock, 22-33, but lost to Dallas, 24-31.

Colby Walsh led a group of four Wyoming Area runners to finish between 10th and 14th.

The Warriors lost to: Dallas (19-36), Lake-Lehman (20-35) and Tunkannock (23-32).

Dessoye finished in 20:15 and Olivea Scalese was fifth of 41 in 20:46.

Kierstyn Orlandini led Wyoming Area finishing ninth.

Pittston Area’s Addison Ramirez was 13th and Wyoming Area’s Addison Gaylord was 16th.

The Lady Patriots are 11-2 after beating Lake-Lehman, 24-31, and Tunkhannock, 15-40, while losing to Dallas, 19-38.

Wyoming Area is 7-6. The Lady Warriors beat Tunkhannock, 25-30. They lost to Lake-Lehman, 21-34, and Dallas, 15-40.