Lake-Lehman was unable to disrupt Wyoming Area’s unbeaten run through Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey.

Just two days later, however, the Lady Knights were able to pull off a big win that gave the Lady Warriors a boost.

Wyoming Area used a pair of shutouts over historic powers and help from one of them to put an end to the race and capture the first Wyoming Valley Conference divisional title in program history.

The Lady Warriors won a District 2 Class A title and reached a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association championship game last year, but the division title was a first.

Wyoming Area wrapped up a Division 1 championship Wednesday when it defeated six-time defending champion Wyoming Seminary, 4-0, at Atlas Field, then got help when Lake-Lehman knocked off second-place Crestwood, 2-1, later that day.

Wyoming Seminary’s title run had already ended. Wyoming Area’s win eliminated Lackawanna Trail. Lake-Lehman’s victory knocked Crestwood, still the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional leader in the race for the top seed, out of contention in the division.

Wyoming Area, which is 9-0 in the division and 13-1 overall, will try to complete a perfect season in the division when it goes to Wyoming Valley West Wednesday.

Wyoming Area 4, Wyoming Seminary 0

Juliana Gonzales and Nina Angeli each had a goal and an assist while the Wyoming Area defense was limiting Wyoming Seminary to a single shot on goal and single penalty corner.

Riley Muniz made the only save needed for the shutout, the team’s seventh in its 12-game winning streak.

Lyla Rehill opened the scoring with 6:16 left in the first quarter.

Gonzales assisted Ella McKernan’s goal late in the half.

Angeli set up the goal by Gonzales, then scored 4:19 later midway through the third quarter.

Wyoming Area 2, Lake-Lehman 0

Riley Muniz made two saves and the Wyoming Area defense did not allow Lake-Lehman to convert any of its seven penalty corners during Monday’s shutout win.

Ella McKernan scored both goals, connecting early in the second quarter and midway through the third. Lyla Rehill and Julianna Gonzales had the assists.