Pittston Area’s six-match wrestling win streak positioned the Patriots at the top of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 standings and seemed to have them comfortably on track for a berth in the District 2 Class 3A Dual Meet Championships.

The six-match losing streak that has followed altered both positions.

The Patriots fell at home to Dallas 41-25 Monday, leaving the two teams at 3-1 in the division, sharing first place with one match remaining.

That defeat came just two days after Pittston Area went 0-5 in the Central Dauphin Duals. Pittston Area is now 8-9 and has fallen all the way to 10th in the 12-team race for the eight berths in the district tournament. A division championship would mean an automatic berth in the tournament, but all the other spots are decided on ratings.

Dallas 41, Pittston Area 25

Dallas won four straight bouts between 127 and 152 to take control on the way to the victory that lifted the Mountaineers into a tie for the division lead.

Tibor Toth, at 114 pounds, and Matteo Carabetta, at 160, posted pins for the Patriots.

Dominic Bernardi won a major decision at 127 and Brody Spindler shut out his opponent while winning a decision at 215.

Northern York 59, Pittston Area 13

The Patriots dropped the opener of the Central Dauphin Duals Jan. 13.

Oscar Ciriaco won by pin at 107.

Dominic Innamorati added a major decision at 145 and Julian Everitt followed with a shutout to win his decision at 152.

Manheim Township 46, Pittston Area 27

Pittston Area never led in its second match at the Central Dauphin Duals.

Shawn Shimonis (133), Dominic Innamorati (145) and Brody Spindler (215) won by pin for the Patriots.

Dominic Bernardi added a two-point decision at 127.

Lancaster McCaskey 37, Pittston Area 29

Lancaster McCaskey won five of the last six bouts to rally from seven points down and with at the Central Dauphin Duals.

Jahiem Butler (121), Julian Everitt (152), Jake Aftewicz (160) and Brody Spindler (215) had pins while Dominic Innamorati (145) won by technical fall for Pittston Area.

Bethlehem Freedom 58, Pittston Area 15

Bethlehem Freedom won the first eight bouts to take a 46-0 lead in the Central Dauphin Duals meet.

Jahiem Butler won by decision at 121 and the only other Pittston Area points came from two forfeits.

Central Dauphin 69, Pittston Area 6

Brody Spindler’s pin in one minute at 215 pounds accounted for the only points the Patriots produced against the hosts.